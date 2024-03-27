The best recipe to prepare light torrijas in the air fryer this Easter

arrives the Easterand with it the most famous sweets of this festival, the French toast. A sweet that populates bakeries and shops to conquer all types of palates. Now, there are also the cooks who directly dare to make their own torrijas.

And, furthermore, there are those who not only aim to become pastry chefs, they also set out to make the famous light torrijasAnd in the air fryer.

Ingredients

Integral mold pan

500 ml skimmed milk

2 organic eggs, size L

250 ml of water and 100 ml of flower honey that will be used for the syrup

1 bunch of cinnamon

1 tablespoon cinnamon powder

Peeling a lemon and an orange

200 grams of panela

50 ml agave syrup to sweeten

A pinch of salt

But, the most curious thing is the recipe itself, and we leave you the best of them below, which has been shared Xiaomi World. A quick, simple and also very delicious recipe.

Recipe for light torrijas