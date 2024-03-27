The best recipe to prepare light torrijas in the air fryer this Easter

The best recipe to prepare light torrijas in the air fryer this Easter

arrives the Easterand with it the most famous sweets of this festival, the French toast. A sweet that populates bakeries and shops to conquer all types of palates. Now, there are also the cooks who directly dare to make their own torrijas.

And, furthermore, there are those who not only aim to become pastry chefs, they also set out to make the famous light torrijasAnd in the air fryer.

Ingredients

  • Integral mold pan
  • 500 ml skimmed milk
  • 2 organic eggs, size L
  • 250 ml of water and 100 ml of flower honey that will be used for the syrup
  • 1 bunch of cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon powder
  • Peeling a lemon and an orange
  • 200 grams of panela
  • 50 ml agave syrup to sweeten
  • A pinch of salt

But, the most curious thing is the recipe itself, and we leave you the best of them below, which has been shared Xiaomi World. A quick, simple and also very delicious recipe.

Recipe for light torrijas

  1. The first thing we must do is infuse the milk, cooking it with a cinnamon stick, the peel of a lemon and the peel of an orange. It is advisable to put them at medium temperature and stir for 10 minutes without bringing the milk to a boil.
  2. You have to work almbarand you should add two glasses of water and two tablespoons of honey, including agave syrup if you want, and cook the mixture at high temperature until it thickens.
  3. Afterwards, while the syrup is cooked, beat the milk with the two eggs in a bowl, and then transfer to a flat container to dip the bread. With the warm milk, soak the bread slices for a few minutes and let them drain.
  4. It is advisable to put baking paper in the air fryer to prevent them from sticking. There they will put the torrijas with a cooking time of 15 minutes, being after 10 minutes when each torrija is turned over. All this at a temperature of 180C.
  5. The fifth and last step will be bathe the torrijas in syrup and make a mixture with three tablespoons of panela for every tablespoon of cinnamon. There each of the torrijas will be coated. Afterwards, the remaining syrup will be poured on top.
