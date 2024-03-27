Shakira catches eyes in Times Square with free surprise concert

MIAMI.- Shakira surprised New York this Tuesday night -March 26- by giving a concert free at the famous intersection of Times Square .

“Very excited to announce a surprise performance tonight in Times Square live on the @tsxentertainment stage. Thanks to @vinfastus join the Wolfpack at 7:15 pm ET!” said the Colombian hours before the show.

Shakira sends a message to the Latin fans

To start the concert, Shakira appeared on a platform that lowered her to the floor of the stage, which was distinguished by presenting effective visuals. After that, she began her musical repertoire with Hips Don’t Lie2005 theme.

“Singing for you, seeing you again… nothing compares to this. Thank you very much. My new album Women don’t cry anymore...”, expressed the Barranquilla woman at the end of the first song.

Then, more than 40,000 people enjoyed five compositions available on his most recent album. I congratulate you, TQG, How, where and when, Puntera y Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 They were the songs from the repertoire that I chose to sing and dance with four dancers and two male dancers.

“What a delight to be here, surrounded by my Latin people,” Shakira said, before ending her show, which closed with the success of the moment she recorded with Bizarrap and to whom she sent a greeting. “Bizarrap, listen to this,” she exclaimed.

“What a crazy experience! 40,000 of you in Times Square, I’m getting goosebumps! Thank you for this incredible welcome and for coming to the party with me, NY! #ShakiraTSX #LMYNL,” Shakira posted on Instagram.