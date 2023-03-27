The best series of the moment returns for its last season, have you seen it?

Ten is the number of episodes necessary for the conclusion of Succession. This Monday, March 27, Prime Video released the first episode of the fourth and final season of the HBO show. This new salvo is accessible via the Warner Pass, giving access to hundreds of content in partnership with Warner Bros. The first month is free, then you will then have to pay 9.99 euros per month if you wish to continue your subscription. Carried by a high-flying cast, including Brian Cox (Logan Roy), Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy), Sarah Snook (Shiobhan “Shiv” Roy), Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy), Matthew Macfadryen (Tom Wambsgans), Nicholas Braun (Greg Hirsch), Alan Ruck (Connor Roy), J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman), among others, this fiction by Jesse Armstrong follows the adventures of the Roy clan, at the head of one of the largest conglomerates in media in the world.

Succession season 4: a successful return

After a season 3 full of twists and turns, fans of Succession were very impatient to know the continuation of the series of which all the characters or almost are detestable. In this fiction, it’s all about low blows, manipulation and betrayal. It is thanks to this freedom of tone granted to the protagonists that the spectators are so captivated by the story of Succession. If only one episode is currently available for streaming, be aware that press feedback is more than positive on season 4! We attended the preview of its broadcast and we can promise you that the stakes are high. Of course, without Brian Cox as the terrible patriarch, Succession wouldn’t have the same flavor. The opportunity for the 76-year-old actor to take stock of his four years as Logan Roy.

“One of my best professional experiences”Brian Cox confides in the end of Succession

Interviewed in Lille to present the first episode of the final season of SuccessionBrian Cox took stock of his experience, which he considers “one of the best of his life”as reported 20 Minutes. Nonetheless, even if “HBO would have liked it to continue like Game of Thrones”, he’s glad it’s over. “It was time to conclude” he adds before praising the merits of the showrunner and all that he has created with the team “What impresses me the most about Jesse Armstrong is that he realizes this, while most American series live well past their expiry date. It’s a wonderful series, with a wonderful cast, it’s a gift.” He who thought “preserve his anonymity by accepting this show”, he is now aware thathe is about to say “Fuck Off”his iconic replica, to all the fans he meets over the next ten years!

