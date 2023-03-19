“The Biggest Loser”: fraud scandal!

“Fight for victory!” – that is the praiseworthy motto of the participants in “Life made easy – The Biggest Loser” (Sat.1). But in episode seven, ONE shot over the mark.

Candidate Salvo (37) boldly wanted to cheat his way to the top. But his attempt at fraud was discovered and had consequences.

The match, in which there was a scandal, was contested in teams of two and went to the reserves of strength. Each duo should file down as much of a block of wood as possible. Camp manager Dr. Before the task, Christine Theiss (43) emphasized: “We weighed each block in advance and know exactly how much each one weighs.”

Not at all enthusiastic about the challenge: Ása would have preferred to file her nails instead of the block of wood Photo: Sat. 1

In fact, there was a lot at stake as the winners were protected from being kicked out at the end of the week. Still a challenge for candidate Ása to get used to. Even before the starting gun was fired, she mocked: “The only thing we file is our nails.”

The rest were served too. Leon (25) and Daniel (37) at least had the idea of ​​fixing the block to a base with rubber bands.

Clever: Daniel fixed the wooden block with rubber bands to be able to file it better Photo: Sat. 1

Others tried it with belts and full physical effort. Only Salvo was filing far too slowly. He suspected: “It’s going to be a long night.” What nobody suspected at the time: when the sun went down, the ambitious Italian forged a perfidious plan. Ása was the first to spot him. She poked the other candidate: “We heard some strange banging over at the basic camp.”

A comrade-in-arms even wanted to see how Salvo and his buddy Thorsten (42) worked on the block of wood with a knife. “They took the knife and hit it with a file.” That was outright fraud! The round: shocked.

Robert (34) on Delinquent Salvo: “He lost a lot of sympathy points with me because I asked myself: How far is he willing to go to gain an advantage here?”

Emotions ran high. Everyone felt cheated. All the harder was filed during the night. The cheater and his buddy only heard about the accusation in the morning. Salvo’s explanation didn’t sound like much guilt. He grinned: “I always try to find a solution for every problem. So I put the knife in and hit it with the pan. Of course, I was immediately accused of malice.”

Salvo (l.) Thorsten explains his attempt at cheating Photo: Sat. 1

In front of the campers, Salvo meekly apologized for breaking the rules, protecting his team partner. “Thorsten knows nothing about it. He was sleeping.” But the trust was gone. Daniel sour: “Anyone who does something like this once, does it again and again.” The duo felt the consequences during the final weighing of the participants.

The winners of the wooden block match were protected from being kicked out at the end. Christine Theiss therefore came directly to the attempted fraud. She was also bitterly disappointed. The boss: “That was a tough number.” Consequence: Even if Salvo and Thorsten had won the challenge, it would not save them from being thrown out.

Salvo (left) and Thorsten were able to shine at the weigh-in. Both had lost more than eleven kilos together Photo: Sat. 1

But it turned out differently anyway. Daniel and Leon were the winners and therefore automatically one lap further. But Salvo and his buddy were able to laugh again at the end. Together they both lost an incredible 11 kilos in the week.

Finally, Manuela and Sandra had to say goodbye to the show. They had lost the least weight as a team.

In the end, Sandra (right) and Manuela had to go Photo: Sat. 1

Lucky for both of them: Theiss kept a back door open for them. She clicked to the women: “When you come home, your coaches will continue to accompany you. And if you keep up the hard work, there’s an opportunity to return to camp in week ten. And not just for visitors.”

That means they too have a real chance of actually winning “Biggest Loser” in the end.