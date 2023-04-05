The Breath of Fire series celebrates 30 years

It is now far down in Capcom’s freezer, but that doesn’t stop us from celebrating the fantastic Breath of Fire series, which has now turned 30 years old. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen a new game in the series since the fiasco of Breath of Fire 6, which was a web-based online role-playing game. It closed its doors after only two years. The last game to be released on consoles was Breath of Fire: Dragon Quarter as far back as 20 years ago for the Playstation 2. The first and second games in the series were released for the Super Nintendo in 1993 and 1994 respectively.

In Europe, however, we didn’t get to see the first game until 2001 when it was released for the Game Boy Advance. Then came two real Playstation classics in the Japanese RPG genre in Breath of Fire III and IV. Signed keeps the four as one of the best games ever in the genre. Unfortunately, the game series isn’t something that Capcom seems to care about anymore, it seems anyway, and we’ll have to stick with the memories of the Super Nintendo and Playstation days. Congratulations from us! Below is a tribute image from Tatsuya Yoshikawa who worked as character designer and illustrator on the first four games.