Xbox Game Pass: gives Ghostwire Tokyo to Minecraft Legends, all and new games of April

Microsoft inaugurates the month of April big by announcing five new games for the Xbox and PC Game Pass catalog, with some good news for the Xbox home ecosystem. Curiosi di scoprire cosa vi aspecta nella prima parte del mese? See what we said noi!

Loop Hero (Console and PC) – available now

Loop Hero è un originale rogue-like in pixel art 8-bit che, invece di fornire il controllo directto dell’eroe di turno, chiede di manage an expandable deck of card mystiche to position nemici, buildings and land.The strategic planning It has a fundamentally important role in the cyclical world created by Four Quarters, as I saw it appear in our review of Loop Hero. Positioning in a concealed manner the map of buildings, land and nemici all’interno di ogni loop, it is possible to create your own personal route to increase the probability of survival.

Abbattendo le minacciose creature è inoltre possibile ottenere oggetti semper migliori (equipaggiabili all’istante) and nuove risorse per potenziare l’accampamento (visitable after one cycle and the other).

Iron Brigade (Cloud and Console) – 6 April

Directly from 2012 and from the Xbox 360 generation, Sunday 6 April will arrive in Game Pass Iron Brigadeuno sparatutto tower-defense sviluppato dalla Double Fine Productions di Tim Schafer e ambientato in an alternative post-Prima Guerra Mondiale realtà.

Alla guida di poderose trincee mobili potenziabili with migliaia di armamenti possibilisaree chiamati ad usare un combinazione di potenza di fuoco mobile e difese stationarie per proteggere l’umanità da minacciose creature robotiche not like Monovisioni.

Everspace 2 (PC) – 6 April

Not if it was a truth and my own girlfriend, but we had to tell that Sunday 6 April Everspace 2 will be updated to version 1.0 on your PCusscendo finally dalla phase in Early Access. Quale miglior pretesto per calarsi (newly or for the first volta) nell’abitacolo di questo shooter spaziale per giocatore singolo con tonnellate di tesori da conquistare ed elementi da gioco di ruolo?

Ghostwire Tokyo (Cloud, Console and PC) – 12 April

After a year of console exclusivity for PlayStation 5, from April 12 you can finally play a Ghostwire Tokyo Also his Xbox Series X. In the case he sees it personally, if it is about a supernatural action/adventure in first person sviluppato da Tango Gameworks, the stesso team that at the beginning of the year has delighted and giocatori Xbox and gli abonati Game Pass with the surprising Hi -Fi Rush. In Ghostwire Tokyo we will liberate the inhabitants of the Giapponese capital, mysteriously fast from the sovrannatural forces that come from another world. Dopo aver stretto un pato con un’entità spectrale, potrete scatenare un combinazione letale di poteri elementali potenziabili e abilità di caccia-fantasmiGodendovi nel frattempo la vista di alcuni dei luoghi più iconici della metropoli, como l’incrocio di Shibuya e la Tokyo Tower.

The ethereal ability of the protagonist I saw consent to elevate myself fine to the top of the grattacieli and fly up the street near the new missions or to surprise the tall and nemici. Read our review if Ghostwire Tokyo to know more about it.

He launched his Xbox Series X|S è accompagnato dalla publicazione del new free update Spider’s Threadche aggiunge nuove aree explorabili, missioni inedite, nemici mai visti prima nel gioco e poteri aggiuntivi, oltre a nuova modalità roguelite.

NHL 23 (Console) – April 13 via EA Play

Most recent iteration of the EA Vancouver targata hockey simulation, NHL 23 According to the introduction of the men’s and women’s squad in the HUT modality (Hockey Ultimate Team) and multiplayer matchmaking in WOC (World of Chel). The content offer, in terms of modalities of the game, does not have much of the claim of the predecessor, in compensation for the NHL 23 potrete aspettarvi 500 new animationsthat I agree with the athletes to control the action with a contact, that I will disperse or make a pass after a start, ed strategic migliorati elements.

Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console and PC) – 18 April

Minecraft Legends It is a new game of action and strategy set in the “blocchettosa” dimension of the sandbox più amato e giocato del pianeta. The narrative campaign giocabile in solitaria oppure in compagnia dei propri amici, I saw catapulterà to the side of the next and new mobs from the universe of Minecraft by fermare i Piglin invaders. All’appello also found a PvP modality in the quality of the squad of the most quattro partecipanti that dovranno near the best one joins their others. thanks to I support the game cross-platformYou can still play at the end of the day-one support your friends who have bought Minecraft Legends on other consoles, at the moment they will be used on your PlayStation 4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch at the same time.

I giochi in uscita dal catalog

As of April 15th, there will be no availability Life is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Console and PC), Moonglow Bay (Cloud, Console and PC), Panzer Corps II (PC), Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Console and PC) , The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (Cloud, Console and PC), The Long Dark (Cloud, Console and PC) and The Riftbreaker (Cloud, Console and PC). At the moment will be unavailable Quantum BreakHowever, Microsoft and Remedy have not confirmed that the third-party replacement will return to the catalog, and it will not appear that the license problem that has caused its temporary removal of Game Pass has been resolved.

In compensation, quatto quatto, nei giorni scorsi è rientrato in catalogo un gioco che era estato rimosso il mese scorso, Goat Simulator. The other goat simulator from Coffee Stain Studios is again available in its version for PC, Xbox and Cloud.