The celebrity miracle drug to lose weight: I’ve gone too far

In recent months, public opinion has known a miracle medicine which has a series of beneficial effects that They guarantee weight loss and reduce the risk of heart attacks in patients with diabetes. Its about Ozempic the Hollywood drug, as described by influencers. A drug that has become the desire of many people thanks to the influence that some celebrities such as the Kardashian sistersthe first to advise the positive results of this medication despite its side effects such as nausea or dizziness.

The fever generated by Ozempic has caused a shortage of this product in the United States due to the increase in demand in recent months. The Kardashian clan have not been the only ones to give a vote of confidence to this medication. Donald Trump He has shown off the positive results of this treatment in his appearances. The former president of the United States weighed about 110 kilos and reduced his weight to 97, as stated in the police file from the Fulton police station. (Georgia).

Elon Musk also lost 13 kilos thanks to this medication. The South African tycoon made a joke about Ozempic by stating that this drug has caused a drastic drop in food in supermarkets. Lady Gaga is another of the names that seems to have experienced the benefits of said drug, given her notable physical changes in her public appearances, although she has never confirmed it.

Kelly Osbourne, hija of singer Ozzy Osbourne, recognized the use of this medication, which made him lose up to 38 kilos. You have a weight problem and you have tried everything. She was determined to lose all the weight she gained during pregnancy. So it was like, let’s see how far I can go, and I’ve gone too far. Oprah Winfrey She was also forced to go to this treatment due to her overweight problems. I have a predisposition to gain weight that no willpower can control. It was a public sport to make fun of me for 25 yearsexplained in a debate about the appearance of these miracle drugs.

In our country, few celebrities have publicly revealed that they use Ozempic to lose weight. Go has been one of them. The actress claimed that her obsession with her image forced her to take this medication. Am I the only one who thinks that women in Hollywood are losing a lot of weight? It’s as if everyone had decided to lose a lot of weight at the same time and were imposing a new aesthetic canon on us..

