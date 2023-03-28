The co-op FPS Crime Boss: Rockay City unveils its launch trailer

Introduced last year, Crime Boss: Rockay City is available today on PC. 505 Games unveils for the occasion a launch trailer to remind the stakes of this adventure with the cast of choice.

Developed by INGAME STUDIOS, this cooperative FPS offers 4 players to take part in an action-packed adventure during which you will have to carry out robberies in order to reign over the city of Rockay City.

The launch trailer shows several of the characters that punctuate the story, as well as various gameplay phases.

As a reminder, the title brings together an impressive cast made up of Michael Madsen, Kim Basinger, Danny Glover, Danny Trejo or even Chuck Norris, in the role of the Sheriff of the city. The game also takes on the air of rogue-like and should delight lovers of the PayDay franchise.

Crime Boss: Rockay City is available now on PC exclusively on the Epic Games Store, and will be released in June on Xbox Series X|S and PS5.