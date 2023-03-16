The complete fixture of Argentina in the Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup

After next week’s friendlies against Panama and Curazo, the world champion Argentina team will have a double date in June. But then they will have to think about how to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, which will have a new format with 48 teams.
This Wednesday, Conmebol made official the complete schedule of the South American Qualifiers that will begin in September, October and November with a total of six games. Lionel Scaloni’s team will debut at home against Ecuador and then visit Bolivia on the first double date.
Already in October, they will receive Paraguay and play in Peru. And they will close the year in November with two classics: against Uruguay in our country and they will visit Brazil.
The complete fixture of Argentina
September 2023
Date 1: Argentina vs. Ecuador
Date 2: Bolivia vs. Argentina
October 2023
Date 3: Argentina vs. Paraguay
Date 4: Peru vs Argentina
November 2023
Date 5: Argentina vs. Uruguay
Close 6: Brazil vs Argentina
September 2024
Date 7: Argentina vs. Chile
Date 8: Colombia vs. Argentina
October 2024
Date 9: Venezuela vs. Argentina
Date 10: Argentina vs. Bolivia
November 2024
Date 11: Paraguay vs. Argentina
Date 12: Argentina vs Peru
March 2025
Date 13: Uruguay vs. Argentina
Closes 14: Argentina vs Brazil
June 2025
Date 15: Chile vs. Argentina
Date 16: Argentina vs Colombia
September 2025
Date 17: Argentina vs. Venezuela
Date 18: Ecuador vs. Argentina