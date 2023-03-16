The complete fixture of Argentina in the Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup

After next week’s friendlies against Panama and Curazo, the world champion Argentina team will have a double date in June. But then they will have to think about how to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, which will have a new format with 48 teams.

This Wednesday, Conmebol made official the complete schedule of the South American Qualifiers that will begin in September, October and November with a total of six games. Lionel Scaloni’s team will debut at home against Ecuador and then visit Bolivia on the first double date.

Already in October, they will receive Paraguay and play in Peru. And they will close the year in November with two classics: against Uruguay in our country and they will visit Brazil.

The complete fixture of Argentina

September 2023

Date 1: Argentina vs. Ecuador

Date 2: Bolivia vs. Argentina

October 2023

Date 3: Argentina vs. Paraguay

Date 4: Peru vs Argentina

November 2023

Date 5: Argentina vs. Uruguay

Close 6: Brazil vs Argentina

September 2024

Date 7: Argentina vs. Chile

Date 8: Colombia vs. Argentina

October 2024

Date 9: Venezuela vs. Argentina

Date 10: Argentina vs. Bolivia

November 2024

Date 11: Paraguay vs. Argentina

Date 12: Argentina vs Peru

March 2025

Date 13: Uruguay vs. Argentina

Closes 14: Argentina vs Brazil

June 2025

Date 15: Chile vs. Argentina

Date 16: Argentina vs Colombia

September 2025

Date 17: Argentina vs. Venezuela

Date 18: Ecuador vs. Argentina