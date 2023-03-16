The coolest photos of the blanket of snow with which the Nevado de Toluca woke up

This time it was not Popocatépetl: And on the morning of this Thursday, March 16, users of social networks shared several cool photos of the blanket of snow with which the Nevado de Toluca woke up today, in the State of Mexico… Have you seen them yet? No? So here we teach them.

As we told you here above, this Thursday morning, many users of social networks, such as Twitter, They began to share several photos of what the snow cover that covers the Nevado de Toluca looks like.. Something that surprised both Mexicans and capitalists who from Mexico City managed to see the inactive volcano.

And it is that according to the forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN)during the first hours of this Thursday, March 16, minimum temperatures from -5 to 0°C with frost in the mountainous areas of the State of Mexico.

For this reason, the Nevado de Toluca woke up with a white mantle that surprised Mexicans and people from the capital who were able to observe him and took the opportunity to take several photos of him and show them off on social networks.

Speaking of the weather…

Taking advantage of the fact that we are talking about the weather in the State of Mexico, we tell you how will it be in the whole countryaccording to data from Mexican meteorologists.

Yes, according to the National Meteorological Service, today cold front number 40 will move over the northwest of the country and, in interaction with the polar jet stream and with a dry line over Coahuila, will cause very heavy rains in Chihuahua, heavy rains in Sonora and Coahuila, showers in areas of northeastern Mexico and isolated rains in the Baja California Peninsula.

PHOTO: DANIEL AUGUSTO /CUARTOSCURO.COM // Heavy rains in Mexico.

But it will also bring strong winds of 70 to 90 kilometers per hour in Chihuahua, Durango and Coahuila.

In fact, during the evening of this day, a new cold front will enter the north of Mexico and reinforce these conditions, even forming whirlwinds or even tornadoes in the north of Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

And how will CDMX and Edomex be?

Low-pressure channels over central and southeastern Mexico, associated with the inflow of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean, will cause rains and showers with electric shocks in central, southern, eastern and southeastern regions of the Mexican territoryincluding the Yucatan Peninsula.

Photo: Graciela López-Cuartoscuro. // Rains in CDMX and Edomex.

And to finish, the meteorologists affirmed that the warm to hot environment will prevail in most of Mexico, with temperatures above 40°C in Michoacán, Guerrero and Morelos.

