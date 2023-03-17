The electoral calendar was made official: the PASO will be on August 13 and the general elections on October 22

The National Electoral Board communicated the official date of the 2023 elections and the complete electoral calendar.

The election date 2023 have already been made official by the National Electoral Chamber. through the Extraordinary Resolution No. 35 published on March 16 by the organization, the official electoral calendar of the elections was established in which the population must vote for president, vice president, deputies and national senators.

Beyond political speculation (several leaders raised the possibility of changing the dates) there were no changes and the PASO will be on August 13. At the same time, The general elections will be on October 22..

In case none of the presidential candidates reaches 45% of the votes, or 40% within 10 points of the second on October 22, the ballotage within 30 days of the general election, as established in article 96 of the National Constitution. If that second round were to be carried out, The date that the National Electoral Chamber made official is November 19.

Also, it was established When can the electoral roll be consulted?, the recognition of electoral alliances and the terms of the electoral campaign. In addition, the dates of the Mandatory Presidential Debates that will be carried out October 1st and the October 8thand in the event of a second round, a third debate will be held on 12th of November.

According to the document approved on March 16, June 24 will be a key date: that day will expire the term for the presentation of candidate lists before the party electoral boards. Before the June 14th, the deadline for the presentation of electoral alliances will expire. Until then, the political parties will continue in the internal discussion to define who will go to the ballot.

In 2023 there will be national general elections, which means that the president, vice president, deputies and senators of the National Congress will be voted for. However, There are already 15 provinces that decided to split their provincial elections from the national ones.

Thats why he electoral calendar 2023 it is full of key dates. Next, the detail:

– April 16: provincial elections in Neuquen and in Black river

– April 25: closure of the provisional register and deadline for the registration of registry news

– May 5th: publication of the provisional register

– May 7: general elections in Jujuy, The Rioja and Missions

– May 14: general elections in The Pampa, San Juan, Tucuman, Salta and Land of Fire

– 15 th of May: deadline to convene national PASO

– June 11: STEP in Mendozageneral elections in saint Louis and currents

– June 18: general elections in Cordova (to confirm), Formosa (to confirm)

– June 14th: deadline of registration of electoral alliances of parties for national elections

– June 24: Deadline for submission of lists of pre-candidates and start of the national electoral campaign

– July 9: start of broadcasting of advertisements in audiovisual media

The definitive electoral register for the 2023 elections will be published on July 14.

– July 14: printing and publication of the final electoral roll

– July 16: STEP in Santa Fe

– July 30: STEP in Between rivers

– August 11: beginning of electoral ban (8h)

– August 13: national STEPStep in CABAprovince of Buenos Aires and Catamarca (to confirm)

– August 15th: definitive scrutiny of the PASO

– September 3: start of national election campaign

– September 10: general elections in Santa Fe

– September 17: general elections in chaco

– September 24: general elections in Mendoza and Between rivers

– October 8th: first presidential debate

– October 15th: second presidential debate

– October 20: electoral ban (8h)

– October 22: national general electionsgeneral elections in CABA (to be confirmed), generals in Chaco, generals in Buenos Aires (to be confirmed), generals in Catamarca (to be confirmed) and generals in Santa Cruz (to be confirmed)

– November 9: third presidential debate (if there is ballotage)

– November 19th: ballotage

In the 2023 national elections will be chosen, in addition to president and vice president of the Nation, 130 national deputies (half of the Lower House), and 24 national senators (one third of the Upper House).

The Argentine population will vote for president and vice president of the Nation on October 22, after the PASO, which will be on August 13.

There is 8 provinces that must renew their seats in the Senate: Province of Buenos Aires, Formosa, Jujuy, Misiones, La Rioja, San Luis, San Juan and Santa Cruz. In this way, they will be chosen 24 of the 72 benches What is in the Upper House?

In the Chamber of Deputies, 35 seats will be renewed for the Province of Buenos Aires, 12 for the City of Buenos Aires, 10 for Santa Fe, 9 for Córdoba and 5 for Mendoza and Tucumán. Meanwhile, Corrientes, Entre Ríos, Misiones, Salta and Santiago del Estero will elect four new deputies; Chaco, Chubut, Formosa, Jujuy, La Rioja, Rio Negro, San Juan and Tierra del Fuego, three, and Catamarca, La Pampa, Neuquén, Santa Cruz and San Luis, two.

In the elections 2023 the presidential formula will be voted who will rule Argentina for the next four years.

On the other hand, this year 21 provinces will elect governor (Corrientes and Santiago del Estero renewed authorities in 2021), and also the Head of Government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires will be voted.

There are 15 provinces for now that decided to split their local elections of the national elections. La Pampa, Neuquén, Río Negro, Misiones, Jujuy, La Rioja, San Juan, Salta, Tucumán, Tierra del Fuego, Mendoza, San Luis, Santa Fe, Chaco and Corrientes. While, 9 jurisdictions have not yet confirmed their electoral calendar: CABA, Buenos Aires, Catamarca, Formosa, Córdoba, Entre Ríos, Santa Cruz, Chubut and Santiago del Estero.

each province will vote for deputies and senators of their corresponding legislatures, as well as municipal authorities. The date of the elections has not yet been confirmed by 9 provinces and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

