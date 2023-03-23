The fan who sneaked into the AFA premises spoke: “The passion for football carried me away”

“It was something nice, I lived it with great grace,” said the young man and immediately released the anecdote.

Fernando said that he arrived at “a baseball field, I saw the possibility and I kept moving forward,” he said.

After passing all the controls without being seen, he managed to enter where all the players were. “At one point I see that the players are there, I look for the hole and I sent myself.

“The passion for soccer took me away,” Fernando told TN, who managed to enter the same dressing room as the players.

“I met the players, I greet them. I saw the players, I greeted Di María, with Montiel, and I say where the most wanted is, ”he said.

And after looking for him, he managed to find Lionel Messi, until he asked for a photo. After which, they took him away by force.