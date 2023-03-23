Pensions: left-wing senators in turn file an appeal with the Constitutional Council

The senators’ appeal follows those filed by deputies from Nupes and RN, but also Elisabeth Borne herself.

The left-wing senators in turn filed an appeal with the Constitutional Council on Thursday against the pension reform adopted by Parliament on Monday. The common appeal of senators from the three left-wing groups represented in the Senate, PS, CRCE with a communist and ecologist majority, is articulated in two series of questions.

First on the legislative vehicle used, namely an amending Social Security financing law, deemed “inappropriate” for a reform of this importance. And then on the levers of procedure activated, articles of the Constitution (from 47-1 to 49.3) or of the Senate regulations which made it possible to accelerate the debates and then to adopt the reform without a vote in the National Assembly.

Several appeals already filed

They point in particular to “a concentration” of “attacks on the requirements of clarity and sincerity of parliamentary debate”. The deputies of the left alliance Nupes and those of the National Rally have already filed, each on their side, appeals to the Constitutional Council, which was also seized directly by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

The Constitutional Council must also examine the admissibility of a request for a referendum of shared initiative (RIP), a mechanism associating elected officials and citizens initiated by the left to challenge the government’s project, and which was submitted to it on Monday. President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that his highly contested pension reform was “necessary” and wanted it to come into force “by the end of the year”.