The price of the dollar today and exchange rate March 19, 2023

When starting operations, the dollar price American is listed on Sunday March 19, 2023 at an average of 18.89 the sale and buys at 18.92 in exchange houses located at the “Benito Juárez” International Airport of the Mexico City.

He exchange rate At the window it is at 19.48 pesos for sale at BBVA Mexico, while Banamex offers the dollar at 19.37 pesos and Banco de México at 18,861 units.

Know the price of the dollar for today Sunday March 19.



Intercam is at 19,445 pesos for sale, according to Investing.com. For its part, the bank that buys the most expensive green bill is Monex, at 19.91 pesos.

Parity and exchange rate peso-dollar

Meanwhile, to make payments of obligations in official institutions, the peso-dollar exchange rate is valued at 18.72 Mexican pesos. In the SAT, the dollar is valued at 18.9095.

As we have mentioned in other informative notes of The Truth NewsBanco Azteca maintains the sale of the dollar at 18.91 pesos, while the currency is listed at Banco Base at 19.5351 Mexican pesos.

The price of the dollar for today Sunday March 19, 2023 in the exchange rate is 18.91 pesos in Mexico.



The peso appreciated after hitting its weakest level in more than five weeks the day before, but outlined accumulated losses both in the week and in January while the rise in anti-covid-19 infections and the challenges in the vaccination process weigh on the spirit of the investors.

The euro was sold at the window according to Investing.com at a maximum of 20.15 pesos, while the purchase is at 20.18 pesos; the pound sterling was offered at 22.98 pesos and was acquired at 23.07 pesos.

