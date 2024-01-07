The film Wonka continues to lead the North American box office

THE ANGELS.- He film Wonka remained at the top of the ticket office American in its fourth weekend, grossing $14.4 million, bringing its domestic total to $164.7 million.

But the first week of 2024 is slower than the previous year, with 16% less, and the movie Of horror Night Swim It is the only important premiere.

Night Swim, from Universal/Blumhouse and starring Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon, grossed about $12 million in its first weekend, playing in 3,250 theaters in North America, when its production budget was $15 million. If cinemas in 36 foreign markets are included Night Swim is on track for a global total debut of $17.7 million.

Box Office

Warner Bros. and Universal also occupied steps three and four. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, from Warner Bros., grossed $10.6 million in its third weekend, bringing its domestic total to just over $100 million. The animated film “Migration” (Universal) added $10.3 million, bringing its domestic total to $77.8 million.

Anyone But You, a Sony romantic comedy starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, came in fifth with $9.5 million, up 9% from the previous weekend. The film has so far 43.7 million.

The ten highest-grossing movies this weekend, from Friday to Sunday, in theaters in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore. The final figures come out on Monday.

1. Wonka – $14.4 million.

2. Night Swim – $12 million.

3. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – $10.6 million.

4. Migration – $10.3 million.

5. Anyone But You – $9.5 million.

6. The Boys in the Boat – $6 million.

7. The Color Purple – $4.8 million.

8. The Iron Claw – $4.5 million.

9. Ferrari – $2.5 million.

10. Poor Things – $2 million.