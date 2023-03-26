The first repercussions after Mauricio Macri’s decision not to be a candidate for president

Mauricio Macri confirmed this Saturday that he will not be a candidate for president of Argentina in the upcoming elections for October 223 (See: https://www.eldia.com/nota/2023-3-26-10-22-0-video-mauricio-macri-confirmo-que-no-participara-de-las-proximas-elecciones-politica-y-economia).

Following this announcement, different political personalities from Together for Change supported his decision on social media.

María Eugenia Vidal published: “I cannot be more proud to team up with leaders who put speculation aside and always put Argentines first. Thank you Mauricio Macri for showing us the way and for showing that there are millions of us who know that it is You can change our country.”

For his part, he stressed that the determination given by the former president of Boca turns out to be “A democratic example.” “A message for the entire leadership, detached from the egos that have done so much damage to our country. Now more than ever we have to support the unity of JxC and present a proposal that surpasses Kirchnerist populism.”

The one who also took his time to praise the former Argentine president was Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who stated: “Once again and as he has done throughout his life, Mauricio Macri makes a decision that makes his enormous vision clear, his generosity, courage and love for the Argentines”.

Patricia Bullrich also did her thing on the little bird’s social network: “Mauricio Macri’s historic decision confirms his greatness and generosity. Even being able to become president again, he has prioritized the interests of our country before his own, as very few leaders have done made in Argentine history”.

Another of those who published on his official account was Cristian Ritondo, a national deputy for Together for Change, he stressed: “It is only possible to change the country if we are together and as a team. With clear ideas and with the decision to improve forever. Thank you Mauricio Macri for your example, courage and commitment to all Argentines”.

Waldo Wolf (national deputy) and Mario Negri also dedicated a few words to Macri. The first affirmed: “You formed and consolidated JxC. Even if you are not a candidate, the Argentina that comes will have your enormous contribution. As you say, we are a team, and all roles are essential to move the country forward. Your message is an example of responsibility, leadership and freedom. Thank you always”. For his part, Negri assured: “Wise words from former President Macri, excellent message. I’ll stick with these points: Argentines should not look for messianic leaders; Together for Change has shown unity and strength; the populism that tramples on us must be tell him never again.”

Wise words from former President Macri, excellent message.

In turn, Miguel Ángel Pichetto, current Auditor General of the Nation, expressed in radio statements that this decision “can help Together for Change.” “Of course it has a gravitation. Nobody had more international recognition than Mauricio Macri. It is important to define a leadership of content, of what is the direction that Argentina has to take. Macri has decided and I respect your decision. Macri had a surplus value over the other candidates.