The Galaxy S23 FE replaced by a new smartphone that folds in 3, Samsung is preparing the future

The Galaxy S23 FE is not in Samsung’s boxes! Instead, it is said that the manufacturer is preparing a new foldable smartphone that folds in 3 to complete its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip ranges.

For several generations, Samsung’s Galaxy S range has been accompanied by an FE version for Fan Edition. There has already been the Galaxy S20 FE or the Galaxy S21 FE. This version comes out later than the others and brings together the best technologies in the range while cutting back on some features for a more attractive price.

But according to a leaker, the Galaxy S23 will not be entitled to its Fan Edition but to a new smartphone that folds in 3.

A new foldable smartphone instead of the Galaxy S23 FE?

There is no Galaxy S23 FE in the development chain unlike what the recent rumours have been pointing.. Samsung is instead working on the improved Z Fold 5 & Flip 5 along with a Tri-Fold that might finally ship this year FE fans should look elsewhere… — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 24, 2023

No Galaxy S23 FE in 2023? This is the new information shared by Yogesh Brar and to repeat for the umpteenth time this sentence that you know well: rumor to be taken with a grain of salt.

According to the leaker, Samsung is preparing a new foldable smartphone which will therefore join the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 whose release is scheduled for 2023 with the promise of better resistance.

What are the features of this new foldable smartphone?

According to Yogesh Brar, it is a smartphone that folds in three unlike the Galaxy Z Flip which folds like a compact and the Galaxy Z Fold which folds like a book. Obviously, it is better to take tweezers because since 2018, we regularly talk a foldable double-hinged model in Samsung boxes. The manufacturer has already shown new double-hinged concepts revealing a kind of tablet with a screen larger than a Galaxy Z Fold.

This rumor should all the more be taken with a grain of salt as technical obstacles current foldable smartphones are already huge. The creation of a new type of folding represents a feat. Especially with a triple structure.

If the foldable format is far from being adopted by all users, Samsung is still betting on it with the idea of ​​making it a new standard. In the meantime, the manufacturer is still focusing its main efforts on traditional smartphones.