The Goddess decorates her daughter Reychel’s room

The Cuban artist The goddess Not only does he have the ability to sing and improvise with his powerful voice, but he also dares with decoration and is not bad at all.

The popular singer published a video on her Instagram account in which she shows some of the arrangements she is making in her new house, specifically, in her daughter Reychel’s room.

The Goddess has chosen to add a much more childish touch to the room of the youngest in the house, the result of her marriage to the Cuban producer El Rey Mago, and has added some drawing stickers to the girl’s nightstands.

“Moments with my daughter”, wrote the interpreter of “Underwater” next to the post.

There have been many followers who have wanted to applaud the art that The Goddess has had to give an air of fantasy to Reychel’s furniture and have sent her affectionate messages that they have left in the post where they also allude to what a good mother she is. .

“How beautiful everything is turning out, you are a tremendous mother”, “Beautiful, many blessings and the negative comments are not answered, they are souls who need therapy and you are not a therapist, many blessings once again”, “How happy it is to make your house beautiful” , “How beautiful everything is, the girl will be happy” or “Beautiful room worthy of a princess”, you can read in the publication.

In addition to Reychel, The Goddess is the mother of a 14-year-old teenager named Axelborn in France as a result of a previous relationship the singer had in that country.