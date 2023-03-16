The Government admitted that the inflation data “is very bad”: there will be new measures to contain prices

Gabriela Cerruti said that lowering inflationary dynamics is “the first concern of the Casa Rosada” and blamed the drought for the February number

The presidential spokeswoman Gabriella Cerruti recognized that the inflation data for Februarywhich was 6.6%, “is not bad, it is very bad“.

“The inflation data is bad, very bad and it was also not what was expected, so the Government continues with its firm commitment to finish making progress on controlling pricesinflation, let them go down,” said the national official.

In the press conference that she gives at Casa Rosada on Thursdays, the spokeswoman said that “explanations can be given” regarding the price increase, “but they are not excuses compared to those who have to go to the store every day”.

In this sense, he indicated that due to the drought, the prices of meat and dairy products increased, as well as targeting telecommunications companies. The division with the highest increase in the Price Index in the month was “Food and non-alcoholic beverages”which reported a rise of 9.8%, and the second “Communication” (7.8%).

“The telephone, cable, and web service companies continue to indiscriminately increase the price for users,” launched Cerruti.

In addition, he stressed that President Alberto Fernández and the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, “are working together, side by side and have the same commitment so that this situation (high inflation) is resolved as soon as possible.”

“We are confident that the measures being taken at the macroeconomic level and to stabilize prices will work, but we need them to work as quickly as possible,” he added.

“The Government understands that inflation is the main concern of Argentines,” he insisted.

The February data represents an acceleration of 0.6 points in relation to the January index, when inflation marked 6% in its monthly measurement.

Cerruti on Edesur: “The State will evaluate the removal of the concession”

The spokesperson for the Presidency also confirmed that the Government “is advancing” in the presentation of a criminal complaint “in the next few hours” against the Edesur company for the successive power cuts and indicated that at the same time it will evaluate removing the concession.

As he said, the National Electricity Regulation Entity (ENRE) is working on presenting a report that “highlights all the points that may be grounds for the removal of the concession to the Edesur company.”

“This is a procedure that is being carried out with due care and that will be done through the corresponding agencies to also take care of the interests of the Argentine State. Once the report is completed, in the next 90 days, the State will evaluate the cancellation of the concession for the company Edesur”, pointed out the spokesperson for the Presidency.

Cerruti remarked that the current situation faced by thousands of users without service is one of the “consequences of the privatizations carried out by liberalism.” Referring to an eventual removal of the concession and a possible renationalization, Cerruti said that “it is not a question of ‘State yes or State no’, but that the user has the service that he should have”.

Likewise, he raised the “notable difference” in relation to other distribution service concessionaires and compared Edesur, with “more than 75,000 users in recent weeks, who had extended cuts”, with Edenor, which had “cuts in no more than 6,000 users,” noted the Télam news agency.