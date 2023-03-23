The Government asked the Justice to prohibit the Edesur executives from leaving the country

The National Electrical Regulatory Entity (ENRE) asked the Justice this Wednesday to prohibit the Edesur executives who were accused after the criminal complaint against the agency’s board of directors from leaving the country.

In the letter signed by the agency’s controller, Walter Martello, and the lawyer Miguel Priolo, the restriction is requested for “Juan Carlos Blanco, Francesco Tutoli, María Alejandra Martínez, Víctor José Díaz Bobillo, Mónica Diskin, Giovanni Zanchetta, Jaime Barba, Alejandro Martínez and Valter Moro in order to prevent them from avoiding appearing legally in this investigation.” Last week, the company’s board of directors had been denounced by the Government for embezzlement, fraud to the detriment of the public administration and abandonment of person.

Among the arguments, there is Resolution 307/2023, which ordered the intervention of the company for 180 days.

Martelo made it clear that the Government maintains that Edesur “has intentionally lost its operational capacity”.

It also indicated that the measure is sustained due to which 180,000 users were left without service on February 10, 2023 and this would generate low and medium voltage in the following days and repeated and prolonged interruptions in the electricity supply in the area that Opera.

On the other hand, he points out that the ENRE detected deviations and delays between the base of court claims and the information provided by the distributor to the regulatory body.

“The Distributor fails to comply on a recurring and systematic basis with the average quality parameters and, in the face of events of magnitude, the operating procedures for handling claims and replenishment of supplies fail repeatedly, denoting resource, operational planning and investment deficits,” he said. .

In addition to other faults that were listed, they mentioned that the facilities that are in the Edesur concession area “are not being repaired at the rate of public service needs.” And he explained that if the high demand is transferred to other facilities, they become overloaded and go out of service.

The presentation was made this Wednesday in the court in charge of Julián Ercolini, in the case that is processed in Comodoro Py.