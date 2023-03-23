New names are added to direct Independiente

The leadership of Independiente made a 180-degree turn regarding the style of coach they are looking for to replace the fired Leandro Stillitano and went from the more lyrical Pablo Guede to the more conservative Ricardo Zielinski, “because now it is more necessary to score points.”

The change of course arose precisely after the refusal of Guede, recently separated from the Spanish Malaga, who finally gave up continuing to negotiate with the “red” leaders due to the existing differences in the economic aspect.

After receiving successive refusals from Gerardo Martino, Ariel Holan, Gustavo Alfaro, Hernán Crespo and the Uruguayan Diego Alonso, the road continues to narrow for the leadership of the Avellaneda club, which for now only has Pedro Monzón at hand, a who came up from the reserve to direct the first team that next Sunday will face Ciudad de Bolívar, from Federal A, for the 32nd round. Argentina Cup final.

“The best thing this Independiente leadership can do is keep Monzón in office. When they fired me, I warned them what was going to happen,” Julio Falcioni confided last night, just relieved by the new leadership for Stillitano, in TyC Sports.

But as if this were not enough, today Independiente also received other bad news off the pitch, on the desks, because a Buenos Aires court of justice ruled that Independiente must pay 2,300 million pesos to Gonzalo Verón, a former forward of the institution, on the 6,200,000 dollars claimed by the current player of the Peruvian club San Martín de Porres.

Thus, between one thing and another, Independiente continues to be lost financially and sportingly, which forces the president, Fabián Doman, to carry out feverish efforts on several fronts at the same time to move the club forward.