The government of Dina Boluarte ordered Senamhi to hide the Yaku cyclone alert and rains as a “state secret”

The government of Dina Boluarte arranged that the National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology (Senamhi) will hide the presence of the Cyclone Yaku off the Peruvian coast, as well as the torrential rains that would unleash a tragedy in the north and center of the country, according to a report released on Friday by Hildebrandt in his Thirteen.

Senamhi learned of the rainfall on February 20 and, five days later, of the weather phenomenon. However, from the Executive a silence was raised in this regard, as a way of “state secret”, due to a report by Fourth power who denounced an “alleged calamitous state of the institution.”

“They said that the order came from the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (PCM) and the Ministry of the Environment (…) they did not want people to notice that nothing had been done to prevent this situation. They even demanded that the experts be cautious in the information they delivered to the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN),” a senior manager of the meteorological service told the weekly.

According to the report, on March 1, an announcement by Matt Nieto, a COEN expert, about the “anomalies” on the coast prompted Senamhi to issue a statement on rains accompanied by electric shocks. Four days later, the north and the mountains were declared on red alert.

On March 7, the agency recognized the arrival of Cyclone Yaku, despite knowing it ten days before. His press release also reported the increase in river flow and the activation of streams that would start a series of overflows, floods and landslides.

“If the information had been disseminated on time at all levels and the press had had access to the reports, some preventive measures would have been taken to evacuate people from the most affected areas,” the same source remarked in dialogue with the half.

Since that date, the rains have intensified due to the presence of Cyclone Yaku, which, while moving, also affected Lima and other areas in the center of the national territory, and so far has left 70 dead, 12,800 homeless and 80,000 affected by avalanches. floods and landslides, according to COEN data.

Just a few days ago, Boluarte stated that his government’s priority is to provide “help and protection” to families affected by the rains, as well as “consolidate democracy and the rule of law.”

The president, investigated for alleged irregular financing of the 2021 electoral campaign, also reiterated that she will carry out a national crusade to rebuild Peru “on firmer and more solid foundations, sustainable over time.”