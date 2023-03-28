The governor of Florida will visit Israel for the second time in April – Hola News

Miami, Mar 28 (EFE).- The governor of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis, plans to travel to Israel at the end of April in what will be his second official visit to the Middle Eastern country and with the US media awaiting his possible candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

DeSantis will speak about the importance of the relationship between the United States and Israel before a group of approximately 400 participants, including 120 Jewish American philanthropists, Politico magazine reported.

The Jerusalem Post announced Tuesday that DeSantis will travel to Israel in April, where he is expected to deliver the keynote address on the 27th at an event titled “Celebrate the Faces of Israel.”

DeSantis’ trip to Israel will take place after passing through several states next month, including Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Utah.

His trip comes at a time of turmoil in Israel over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans for judicial reform.

The Republican governor has always been a staunch defender of Israel and supported the decision of the Administration of then-President Donald Trump (2017-2021) to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.

DeSantis, who previously promised to be the “most pro-Israel governor in the US,” has touted the state of Florida’s strong relationship with the country and led a trade delegation to Israel in 2019.

“A few months after I was sworn in for my first term as Governor of Florida, I traveled to Israel for a state visit with the largest trade delegation in the history of the ‘Sunshine State’ to the Jewish state,” DeSantis said in a statement. , according to The Jerusalem Post.

In the statement, DeSantis says that, since then, “we have strengthened the relationship between Florida and Israel through increased investment by Israeli companies in our state (…) being home to the fastest growing Jewish population in the United States.” .