Can you eat an expired frozen product?

Storing food in the freezer is a very good idea, but not forever. Frozen foods also have their expiration date.or rather, the optimal time in which they will be healthy and will not pose a health risk.

Fruit and vegetables can last 8 to 12 months in the freezer, while raw eggs can be frozen for up to a year without problem. The stews better not exceed three months, and raw or roast meat can be in good condition to consume between four and twelve months.

What happens if a product expires while frozen?

A sublimation process occurs on the frozen surface of the food.occurs when ice goes directly from a solid to a gaseous state, causing dehydration and burning of the food, so that its organoleptic properties are affected: the taste, texture, color and smell.

It is not dangerous to health in itself, unless the cold chain has not been respected. It will be necessary to be more careful with the properties that the food has lost.

In the book “Frozen Food Science And Technology” it is reported that frozen meat had no significant differences in the final quality of the product in any of the different freezing methods, even 2 months after storage; Regarding the texture and softness of the meat, it is affected by freezing and storage..

How to know if the frozen product can be eaten?

In the United States, the food industry adds dates to products to indicate their freshness, although labeling regulations vary by country. In general, freezing food tends to keep it safe to eat long after the expiration date.

If you freeze purees, you may have noticed that if they contain potatoes, the texture is weird afterward, due to the starch. The taste is good, but visually the appearance is like pieces.

The frozen food They can be consumed perfectly, but remember the most appropriate times for each one, to obtain the maximum flavor and nutrients. The frozen minced meat it can be kept frozen for months and whole raw chicken or turkey can be kept for up to a year.

In the case of fish, for example, raw fish can be kept for 6 to 9 months if you freeze it. Smoked fish can keep from 3 to 6 months in the freezer and commercial frozen fish (pre-packaged) can keep in the freezer for up to 12 months.

