Assault on teacher Rayhana Benchia – Batna: the court announces the final verdict

The criminal court of the wilaya of Batna ruled in the case of the attack on the teacher Rayhana Benchia Indeed, the accused received a sentence of 5 years in prison, including 2 years in prison and 3 years suspended. Knowing that the statement of the final verdict has been postponed twice. In this wake, it should be recalled that the facts of this case date back to January 2023.

Indeed, Rayhana Benchia is an Arabic language teacher at the CEM Amari Said in the Taxlent region, wilaya of Batna. Unfortunately, the aforementioned teacher was the victim of a stabbing by her student.

In detail, the accused who does not exceed 15 years threw several stab wounds at the victim within the school and in front of the students, causing him a wound 17 cm deep. This, in retaliation after being kicked out of class by the teacher, following numerous problems.

As a result, the teacher was immediately transported to the Benflis Touhami University Hospital Center in critical condition. Rayhana Benchia has undergone surgery. Fortunately, the medical staff managed to extract the knife. In this sense, it will be recalled that the accused was on the run. However, the security services of the wilaya of Batna succeeded in arresting him.