The Grammophonicum in the Frastanz Museum World

The collector of these exhibits, Reinhard Häfele, took us into this world of the first voice and music recordings

the Koblacher seniors on April 4th. The group was welcomed by the President of the Museumswelten Frastanz, Manfred Morscher, before they went to the cinema, where the various departments of the Museumswelt were presented in a film. But the goal was the exhibition that Mr. Häfele had put together with his own objects. Reinhard Häfele gave the audience an understanding of the lyrics and music, which were printed on metal, wax, shellac and even chocolate, and the stories behind them in an exciting tour. Thanks to chairman Walter Ellensohn for the organisation, Reinhard Häfele for the tour and the team of the museum world for the hospitality.