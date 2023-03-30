The great debt: How has Colo Colo fared in the last 10 editions of the Copa Libertadores?

After the draw for the 2023 Copa Libertadores groups, the illusion is turned on again in Colo Colo. As in every year in which the international tournament is participated, the expectations are great, despite the disappointments that the Cacique has suffered in recent times. It is that Macul’s team left behind the glory years in the 90s, where they lifted the trophy in 1991 or, even, reaching a semifinal in the last part of the decade.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the desire and hunger to carry out a good campaign is renewed and the Albos are ready to improve the image shown in the latest editions, where even classifications have been lost in an almost traumatic way.

How has Colo Colo fared in the last 10 editions of the Copa Libertadores?

If we review the last 10 participations of Popular in the continental tournament, we can find that in only one opportunity was it possible to advance to the next round. It was the year 2018 where, led by Héctor Tapia, the team managed to overcome a bad start with Pablo Guede on the bench, they qualified for the round of 16 where they defeated Corinthians and then lost to Palmeiras in the quarterfinals.

In 2008, Popular shared a group with Atlas from Mexico, Boca Juniors from Argentina and Maracaibo from Venezuela. On said occasion, the Cacique finished in third place, saying goodbye, incredibly, in the group stage with 10 points and only by goal difference with the Xeneizes who occupied second place. This year’s great event is the victory of the Albos against the trans-Andean team by 2-0 at the Monumental Stadium and the incredible tie against the Mexicans that sentenced their elimination.

Year 2009, the Eternal Champion was in the group with Sport Recife, Palmeiras and Liga de Quito. The result was the same and Macul’s team said goodbye after reaching third place (7 points) with that traumatic goal by Cleiton Xavier at minute 87 at the Monumental Stadium and that closed the advance of the Brazilians in second place. History repeated itself in 2010. With 8 points, the team led by Hugo Tocalli said goodbye in the group stage that had Deportivo Italia, Cruzeiro and Vélez Sarsfield.

The 2011 edition It will be marked forever as the year in which the team led by Tolo Gallego defeated Neymar’s Santos at the Monumental Stadium. However, that would not be enough to get tickets to the second round, since Colo Colo returned to third place with another traumatic elimination in Macul against Cerro Porteño, who turned a 2-0 deficit with a great goal from Jonathan Fabbro at minute 88.

We jump to the year 2015. Colo Colo was in a group made up of Independiente de Santa Fe, Atlético Mineiro and Atlas. It all started out great for the Albos, since they defeated the Brazilians 2-0 at the Monumental Stadium with a great performance by Felipe Flores. However, once again the goal difference would play a trick on a white team that, with 9 points, was eliminated after losing 2-0 to Mineiro in Brazil.

Once again Atlético Mineiro would cross the path of Colo Colo, but in the year 2016. In group 5, in addition to the Eternal Champion, there was Independiente del Valle and Melgar. Fate, and this time luck, would play another trick on us. Ecuadorians and Chileans defined the move to the second round at the Monumental Stadium and the Cacique had to win, however, a festival of shooting the posts by Popular conspired so that, once again, the dream vanished in the group stage in third place with 9 points.

The year 2017 was the worst. Colo Colo had qualified for the preliminary phase and had to face Botafogo. In a team that included Justo Villar, Esteban Paredes, Julio Barroso, Jaime Valdés, among others, andhe team led by Pablo Guede had its first international failure after visiting the Nilton Santos and drawing a goal at the Monumental, with another goal on the hour.

After the last great performance in 2018 and which was already remembered previously, we are going to the year 2020. In Group C, andThe albo team was in fourth place with six pointsin an area that he shared with Jorge Wilstermann (1st), Athletico Paranaense (2nd) and Peñarol, in a year that was marked by the stoppage of the competition due to Covid-19.

The last edition is well remembered. The cast of Gustavo Quinteros had a dream start after defeating Fortaleza in Brazil and Alianza Lima in the Monumental, along with playing a great game against River Plate in Santiago. However, injuries and bad decisions ended up leavingl Cacique in third place after losing to the Brazilians in an empty Estadio Monumental for the punishment after incidents in the match against the Millionaires.