Mainz: Burkardt back soon

Bo Svensson sees striker Jonathan Burkardt on the mend. At the press conference ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga game at RB Leipzig (3:30 p.m.), the Mainz 05 coach said: “Jonny is making progress in rehab. He has less pain after periods of stress. I still can’t say when he’ll be back though. I can only say that a positive development can currently be seen.”

Burkardt had knee surgery (meniscus) and has been absent from Mainz since the beginning of December. According to Svensson, there is no concrete timetable for the return of the 22-year-old centre-forward. In Mainz one hopes for a speedy recovery of the goalscorer.

