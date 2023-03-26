Chile vs. Paraguay: When and where to watch LIVE and ONLINE the friendly match on FIFA date

Chile and Paraguay face each other in a friendly match dated FIFA at the Monumental Stadium with a view to the next Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

A new process is the one that will begin to start the Chilean Selection. The national squad is preparing for a new friendly against Paraguay, in the first game of the year to be played at the Monumental Stadiumwhere a large influx of public is expected in each of the stands of the sports venue.

Schedule: When does Chile vs. Paraguay play in the friendly on FIFA date?

The match between Chile and Paraguay will be played on Monday, March 27, starting at 9:30 p.m. at the Monumental David Arellano Stadium.

Television: Where to watch the friendly match between Chile vs. Paraguay live on TV?

The friendly match between Chile and Paraguay at the Monumental Stadium will be broadcast on Chilevisión, TNT Sports HD and TNT Sports 2 through the following channels depending on your cable operator:

Chilevisión (Open):

11 (Santiago)

TDT

11.1 (Santiago)

9.1 (Arica)

4.1 (Iquique)

11.1 (Almonte Well)

2.1 (Squid)

7.1 (Antofagasta)

2.1 (Copiapo)

13.1 (Huasco)

5.1 (Vallenar)

2.1 (La Serena-Coquimbo)

8.1 (Oval)

2.1 (Quillota-La Calera)

10.1 (Valparaiso)

10.1 (Rancagua)

5.1 (Appendix)

4.1 (Cauquenes)

5.1 (Constitution)

11.1 (Chillan)

7.1 (Conception)

5.1 (Dust)

2.1 (English)

11.1 (Temuco)

2.1 (Villarrica-Pucón)

10.1 (Valdivia)

7.1 (Osorno)

10.1 (Puerto Mont)

7.1 (Punta Arenas)

Chilevisión (Cable):

VTR: 21(Santiago)/711

DirecTV: 151/1151

Movistar: 121/811

Sure: 55/555

Zapping: 21

TuVes HD: 57

Entel: 66

World: 15/515

GTD/Telsur: 21/27

TNT Sports 2

VTR: 165 (SD)

DTV: 631 (SD)

ENTEL: 242 (SD)

CLEAR: 190 (SD)

GTD/TELSUR: 71 (SD)

MOVISTAR: 486 (SD)

YOU SEE: 504 (SD)

ZAPPING: 104 (HD)

TNT Sports HD

VTR: 855 (HD)

DTV: 1631 (HD)

ENTEL: 243 (HD)

CLEAR: 490 (HD)

GTD/TELSUR: 845 (HD)

MOVISTAR: 931 (HD)

YOU SEE: **NOT AVAILABLE**

ZAPPING: 99 (HD)

Online: Who broadcasts the match between Chile and Paraguay live by streaming?

You can follow this confrontation on the Chilevisión online signal.

The two teams do not arrive with a good present.

Chile and Paraguay did not have a good end to the year in 2022. The two teams come from having mostly negative results in their last matches, where Chile comes from losing to Poland and drawing with Slovakia in their two previous friendlies, while Paraguay arrives with two falls against Peru and Colombia, respectively.

There are still tickets.

The last hours before the game begin to live where there are still tickets available for fans who want to say they are present at this meeting. Tickets are being sold through the the PuntoTicket systemwhere there is only availability for the Ocean sector that has a value of 44 thousand pesos.

Last confrontation between the two.

The last time the two teams met was in the Qualifying process for Qatar 2022, where Chile beat Paraguay by the bare minimum with an own goal scored by goalkeeper Antony Silva.