The greats of the Premier League give up Bellingham and activate plan B

As we reported a couple of days ago on 90min, Real Madrid has started its attack by signing Jude Bellingham. The first step for the club from the Spanish capital was to have a meeting with the youth environment, specifically with his father, who confirmed that the playmaker only had in mind to play within the ranks of the 14-time European champion. Once the footballer’s position was confirmed, the meringues contacted the people of Borussia Dortmund to inform them that there is a willingness to reach up to 140 million euros between price and variables.
Despite not having anything closed, all the ingredients are on the table for the player to join the team in the capital of Spain this summer. That being the case, the rest of her suitors should assess other market options, since more than one has already given up Jude for lost. Today, the Premier League giants have another name on the table, one priced well below Jude’s price tag.
Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool welcome the possible signing of Palhinha, Fulham’s Portuguese midfielder who has had a tremendous season with the London side. The World Cup player is essentially a containment, but he is very close to the goal despite being more defensive, something that his suitors like a lot. His price would not be above 60 million euros.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked