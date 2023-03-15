More fights for Ferrari: Why will Charles Leclerc be penalized at the Saudi Arabian GP?

It hasn’t started yet Saudi Arabian Grand Prix y Ferrari he is already losing Charles Leclerc will run next Sunday March 19 with a penalty, already confirmed by the Formula 1, which could put him out of the question against Red Bull.

Well, he himself has already given up against Red Bull this season because he sees Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen “on another planet”, but with sanctions like the one you will have in Jeddah, well, a little worse.

Charles Leclerc will receive a penalty at the Saudi Arabian GP / Getty

Why will Charles Leclerc have a penalty at the Saudi Arabian GP?

“Ferrari replaced the energy store and control electronics in Leclerc’s engine before the season opener of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Since teams are only allowed to use two control electronics per season without penalty, Leclerc’s switch to third for race two in Jeddah secures a penalty“, says F1 in a announcement.

According to the Formula 1 rules, Charles Leclerc is assured of a 10-place grid penalty in it Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. ¡¡10 places behind!!

Charles Leclerc will receive a penalty at the Saudi Arabian GP / Getty

Ferrari accepts the sanction because there was no other

As if that were not enough, the above increases the chances of Leclerc being penalized again later on because it is very early in the 2023 season. Surely Ferrari will need to make changes as the races go by and that automatically will mean new penalties for their pilots.

Charles Leclerc will receive a penalty at the Saudi Arabian GP / Getty

The Monegasque could not finish the Bahrain GP at the start of the 2023 season. Now he will not only have to finish the circuit in the Saudi Arabian GP, Charles Leclerc will be forced to come back a lot if you want to fight for the podium.

“It is something we never experienced in the past. I hope it is now under control, but we have a deep analysis on this. Unfortunately, we will have to execute the penalty in Jeddah, because we only have a group of two control units for the season“. Said Fred Vasseur, director of Ferrari, about the penalty to Charles Leclerc

It may interest you