The iPhone 11 for less than 400 euros? It’s on Cdiscount that it’s happening!

This is a very good plan offered by Cdiscount on an Apple smartphone. The iPhone 11 is displayed at a crazy price, less than 400 euros. An offer that should not last and to seize very quickly.

The iPhone 11 is one of Apple’s most popular smartphones. Released several years ago, its price has dropped, especially on reseller sites like Cdiscount. Thus, the iPhone 11 is currently displayed at only 389.99 euros. This low price is explained by the fact that the iPhone 11 is refurbished and in excellent condition.

The smartphone is therefore 100% functional and shows no traces of use or scratches. Since September 2022, the iPhone 11 is no longer produced. If you want to get the smartphone, now is the time to take advantage of it.

The iPhone 11 offered at a reduced price on Cdiscount is in black, with a storage capacity of 128 GB. This smartphone has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD screen with a resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels. The iPhone 11 is like many smartphones compliant with the IP68 protection index, making it resistant to splashes, water (up to 2 meters deep for a maximum of 30 minutes) and dust. The iPhone 11 features the A13 Bionic chip with 8-core Neural Engine. On the back of the iPhone 11, there is a dual 12-megapixel camera, with a wide-angle sensor and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera is available for selfies and FaceTime calls. For battery life, the iPhone 11 offers up to 17 hours of video playback. If you are looking for the iPhone 11 at the best price, go to Cdiscount and order the smartphone for less than 400 euros.

