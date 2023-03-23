The King of TV | Why did the series about Silvio Santos generate controversy?

The series the king of tv is one of the great successes of Star+ and tells the life of one of the greatest communicators in Brazil. Despite this, she found herself the target of criticism and sabotage. The production has only one season so far and portrays the life of Silvio Santos, a man of Jewish origin who started working as a street vendor and soon became a national phenomenon due to his excellent oratory and his unshakable charisma.

However, with eight episodes, the production did not please Silvio himself, his family and his friends, who used social networks to manifest themselves. In an interview with the Lucas de Padula channel on YouTube, the presenter said that he found the series badly done:

“It’s not good, it’s not bad. It’s kind of a joke. It was poorly done, they could have done better. I don’t remember the actors in the series, but it was very poorly done”.

Silvio’s daughters — Renata, Daniela and Silvia — didn’t like what they saw either. Daniela shared a negative review about the series and said she agreed with what was said. In addition, she stated that the story was poorly told, full of untruths and turned Silvio into an arrogant character.

In fact, those who have already given the production a chance have seen that different sides of the communicator are explored, from a charitable and kind man with employees, to his explosive and energetic side that spares no effort to get what he wants.

What do Silvio Santos employees say?

On social networks, some people who have worked with Silvio Santos have also taken a position, as is the case of Christina Rocha, presenter of Family Cases. She commented on Daniela’s publication saying that the series abused fictional elements and that the portrayed character did not match the Silvio Santos she knew.

“This series exaggerated in fictional elements that don’t match the Silvio Santos that I’ve known for over 30 years. Honestly, I found this series very strange… I know what I’m talking about because I lived within this family in several situations that the series showed erroneously”.

Another employee who also commented on the matter was Thaís Pacholek. She agreed with Daniela and was looking forward to “a series at the height of Silvio’s story”.

About this, Daniela said in her publication that SBT (Silvio’s broadcaster) will make a series in honor of the owner of the Trunk.

What do the creators of the series say?

In an interview with the press, the screenwriter of the king of tv, André Barcinski, stated that he was not surprised by the criticism and that the series was respectful of Silvio Santos, but that it is not exempt. He also said that the communicator has always controlled his own story and that seeing it told by other people must cause some kind of discomfort.

“I think it’s natural that people connected to Silvio don’t like it. The series is very respectful of the character, but it is not a white plate.”

Series director Marcus Baldini, who also signed Bruna Surfistinha e Men Are From Mars… And That’s Where I’m Goingargued that criticism is a way of establishing dialogue.

“People have the right to like it or not. I don’t see criticism as a harmful thing, but as a dialogue that you establish. What I find interesting is that people have an opinion”.

What does the public say?

Although he displeased his family, friends and Silvio himself, the king of tv seems to have won over the public, who rated it with a 7.3 on IMDb. In addition, Star+ is also satisfied with the production and will premiere the second season on March 29th. The new chapters will tell more about Silvio’s life and will address traumatic episodes such as the kidnapping of his daughter Patrícia Abravanel.

Who is in the cast of The King of TV?

To tell the story of Silvio Santos, who is 92 years old, three actors were chosen: Guilherme Reis, Mariano Mattos Martins and José Rubens Chachá. The first two gave life to Silvio in adolescence and adulthood, respectively. Chachá, on the other hand, plays the presenter in the mature phase, when he starts to have a problem in his throat and runs the risk of losing his voice.

In addition to them, the series features Paulo Nigro as Gugu Liberato, Leona Cavalli as Íris Abravanel, Leandro Ramos as Stanislaw, Larissa Nunes as Cleusa, Roberta Gualda as Maria Aparecida, among others.

When and where to watch O Rei da TV?

Those who were curious about the controversies and want to give the series about Silvio Santos a chance can now marathon it no Star+. Remembering that the second season of the king of tv debut in March 29thalso in streaming.