The last 10 Ballon d’Or winners

One of the most important distinctions in the world of soccer is the Golden Balla prize that is awarded each year by the French magazine France Football to the best player in the world.
This time at 90min we present you who are the 10 players who have won the title in the last ten years.
The award for the best footballer of 2012 went to the Argentine Lionel Messi. The ‘Flea’ was above Cristiano Ronado and Andrés Iniesta, with a total of 22.65% of votes.
A year later, the winner of the Ballon d’Or was the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.
The then Real Madrid footballer was one of the most prominent on the field and had his revenge against Messi, leaving him in second place, while third place went to
For the 2014, Cristiano Ronaldo He won the two-time championship for the best soccer player in the world.
On this occasion CR7 was far superior to Messi, getting 37.66 percent of the vote, compared to 15% of the Argentine. Third place went to Manuel Neuer.
In 2015 Lionel Messi He obtained his fifth Ballon d’Or in the entire history of the awards.
On that occasion the three participants were Messi, Cristiano and his added the Brazilian Neymar Jr.
On December 12, 2016, in France, the highest distinction was awarded to the best footballer of the year, who on this occasion was the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese was left with 47.85% of the vote, leaving Messi with 20.30% and Antoine Griezmann with 12.72%.
in 2017 Cristiano Ronaldo he won what may have been his last Ballon d’Or in his entire professional career.
The ‘Bug’ obtained his fifth distinction, beating Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.
In 2018 an event occurred that was the watershed. For the first time in more than 10 years, a player other than Messi and Ronaldo managed to lift the Ballon d’Or.
the croatian Luke Modric He was one of the key pieces to lead Croatia to the second place in the world, and this earned him the highest individual medal. It should be noted that before him it was Kaká in 2017.
in 2019 Lionel Messi he obtained what until today has been his penultimate Ballon d’Or, leaving with 686 points, leaving defender Virgil Van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo behind in third place.
In 2020 the award ceremony did not take place due to the pandemic issue that hit the whole world.
)It was in 2021 when Messi He got the second consecutive title, leaving Robert Lewandowski and the Italian Jorginho on the road. For the first time in recent years, CR7 was not in the top three, finishing in sixth place.
In the last edition of the Ballon d’Or the winner was the French striker Karim Benzema. On this occasion, neither Cristiano nor Messi were in the first places.
Second place went to Sadio Mané, while third place was taken by Kevin De Bruyne