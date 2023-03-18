The MacBook Air is at its best price at Leclerc, the offer will surely not last

If you are looking for the MacBook Air 2020 at a good price, then this good plan will interest you. The Apple laptop is indeed offered at less than 950 euros at Leclerc.

Before the arrival of the spring season, Leclerc allows you to obtain the 2020 model of the MacBook Air on sale. Displayed at the recommended price of 1129 euros, the Apple laptop sees its price drop to 949 euros; which corresponds to a reduction of 180 euros from the e-commerce site.

For information, the offer concerns the silver color of the Apple MacBook Air, delivery of the product is free in Leclerc stores and the device is supplied with a 30 W USB‑C power adapter and a USB‑C charging cable. C 2 meters long.

Leclerc: great offer to grab on the Apple MacBook Air

Released more than two years ago, the Apple MacBook Air associated with the Leclerc offer is a portable PC equipped with a 13.3-inch LED-backlit Retina display with IPS technology and a native resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels at 227 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors. The Cupertino company’s laptop has 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of SSD storage space, the M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and a battery allowing it to be autonomous for a maximum of 18 hours. For connectivity, there are two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 port, Wifi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology.

Click here to take advantage of the Leclerc offer on the Apple MacBook Air

