The man confessed to the murder in Soho, before a judge in Arizona

The man arrested in Arizona for robbing and stabbing a woman, and who confessed to the murder of another in a Manhattan hotel, is in court today in the Grand Canyon state.

Body camera video released over the weekend shows the moment Scottsdale police arrested Raad Almansori.

The suspect was arrested for stealing a car and stabbing the victims there.

After that arrest, Almansori confessed to the murder of a woman of Ecuadorian origin at the SoHo54 hotel a few weeks ago.

Denisse Arancibia, who would have been of Ecuadorian origin, was murdered on February 7 or 8.

His body was found in a hotel room.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had hoped to extradite him to New York, but the Maricopa County prosecutor refused.

A new hearing in Arizona is scheduled for Wednesday.

