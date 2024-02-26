Could DeSantis still be an alternative candidate to Trump? What the experts say

MIAMI .- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, surprised many when he suspended his campaign presidential in January 2024, after finishing second in the Iowa caucuses.

However, some political analysts observe that DeSantis could be waiting for the outcome of the legal proceedings against former President Donald Trump, to eventually become an “alternative” to the Republican Party ahead of the November elections.

For political expert Jesse Manzano, this is “just speculation.” Still, he said that “technically” the DeSantis campaign has not been closed at the Federal Election Commission. “Lawyers in Washington confirmed it to me.”

“DeSantis’ campaign has not closed, he only announced that he was suspending it. It could be on purpose or because they are in the process of closing it.. The reasons are not known,” he told DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS.

DeSantis chances

According to some observers from the world of national politics, DeSantis could be an alternative candidate to Trump, if he had to decline his aspiration for some reason, be it a condemnation or a ban from some authority.

It is striking that despite the announcement of his support for Trump after the dismal results in Iowa, The first thing DeSantis did upon returning to his chair in Tallahassee was question legislation that would have allowed the former president up to $5 million. of the state treasury to attend to his legal affairs.

Likewise, a few days before the primaries in South Carolina, which were won by Trump, DeSantis was in that state in a meeting that caused, at least initially, a wave of confusion among the former president’s advisors.

It also causes surprise to some political experts that, since its decline, DeSantis has not spoken to Trump, who had also suggested the name of the Florida governor as a possible vice-presidential formula, but he ruled it out in a call with people close to his campaign, which was leaked in recent days. Therefore, hours later, the Trump campaign ruled out that possibility.

Future of DeSantis

Frank Rodríguez, also a Republican political analyst from Miami, told our newspaper that not only DeSantis, but “any citizen” could be an option to consider in case Trump’s campaign had to be suspended.

What the political specialist is clear about is that “DeSantis will be in the next elections, (because) he is young, he runs a large state and he did not anger the Trumpists more, since he retired on time.”

In the opinion of both Manzano and Rodríguez, the pre-candidate Nikki Haley would be using the “wait” how far the rope could break in the Trump campaign.

Both see Haley’s continuation in the electoral race as the search for an opportunity to win the Republican nomination if Trump were to fail.

In any case, the legal processes that Trump faces have not prevented him from continuing uphill in their electoral purposes with a view to November. In fact, the most recent surveys show him in an upward spiral.