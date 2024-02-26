Check the results of the weekend’s Powerball and Mega Millions drawings here

MIAMI- Two of the most popular lotteries in the United States are the Powerball and Mega Millions, that raffle weekly million-dollar sums that are not inconsiderable for those people who play their luck when buying their tickets.

After no one managed to win the Powerball grand prize in the February 24 drawing, the jackpot increased to $391 million, which will be drawn today, Monday, February 26.

Results

The Powerball drawing numbers for February 24 were: 3, 8, 40, 53, 58 with the additional Powerball digit 3 and a 2x Power Play multiplier.

While the Mega Millions published that its grand prize amounted to 563 million dollars for its next drawing tomorrow, February 27.

The Mega Millions numbers that no one won in the drawing on Friday, February 23 were: 4,6,40, 41,60 and Mega Ball 11.

How to play Powerball?

After purchasing your ticket, you must select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and then select a number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot grows until someone wins the prize. Players win a prize by matching one of the 9 ways to win. The jackpot is won by matching the five white balls in any order and the red Powerball.

When is Mega Millions played?

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands.

The drawings are on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00 p.m. in the United States.

Prize money is subject to federal taxes and some states also tax lottery winnings.

Source: DLA EDITORIAL