“The Masked Singer”: The terry cloth mask in the profile

The new season of „The Masked Singer“ there are still many mysteries. But the new masks are slowly but surely coming out of hiding.

“The Masked Singer” 2023 started its 8th season on April 1st. For six weeks there is another show to guess every Saturday.

A total of nine masks compete against each other this time. The big question is: Which celebrity is in the elaborately designed costumes?

Read all the facts, tips and revelations about the Frotteefant mask here.

This is what the terry fan looks like

He is clumsy-soft, totally cute, has huge pink ears and was sewn by hand from an old towel by Aunt Trudi. She also gave the terrycloth elephant its name: “Elfie”.

Salient feature: Elfiecan hardly grab anything and is therefore always unhappy when something falls down. Her fleece ears show her mood. If she’s sad, hang down.

These are the indications for the terry cloth elephant

The terry cloth elephant provides every show with new clues about his actual celebrity identity.

These notes are already available for the terry cloth mask:

The terrycloth elephant is large, but probably female

He doesn’t like Aunt Trudi’s orange knitted suit. That’s why the fashion-conscious terry fan prefers to go without a dress at all

The female-sounding voice is powerful

The terry elephant dances quite athletically in a four-kilo costume

Who is behind the terry cloth costume?

The JoynMe app can be used to vote during the show. Viewers and fans have not yet been sure who is behind the mask.

This is what the jury said in episode 1:

Rea Garvey suspects Lena Meyer-Landrut behind the mask.

Wincent Weiss thinks more of Bibi von „Bibi’s Beauty Palace“.

The frotteefant has already sung this song

The song selection also gives clear indications of the celebrity behind the mask. The Terry Elephant was able to convince viewers and the jury with these songs:

Folge 1: „Never Not Gonna Dance Again“ – Pink

Here you can watch the first appearance of the terry elephant: