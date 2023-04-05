The Monterrey-Saltillo Toll Road Concession expects to serve more than 385,000 users this holiday

Monterrey, NL. With the purpose of having a safe vacation, the Concession of the Monterrey-Saltillo Highway (CAMS) reinforced its security and road assistance operations during the Easter holidays. This will make it possible to attend to the increase in traffic which, according to the National Survey on Consumer Confidence (Enco), is expected to rise due to the increase in salaries and vacation days that were approved in the Dignified Vacations initiative of the Federal Employment Law. Job.

During the Easter holidays, CAMS hopes to serve more than 385,000 users. The road is characterized by having an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) that has more than 50 cameras, 26 variable message panels, 6 speed cameras and 5 security ramps that guarantee immediate attention and well-being of users.

According to the National Council for Accident Prevention, the increase in traffic during the holiday season implies an increase of up to 20% in the incidence of vehicle accidents.

For this reason, the Monterrey Saltillo Highway Concession, in charge of ROADIS, strengthens its security systems by increasing the number of patrols it carries out daily to guarantee road support at all times. Likewise, it maintains the proper operation of its Intelligent Transportation System, which includes more than 100 interconnected devices to offer its users a safe and comfortable trip, along its 103 km.

“User safety is our priority. With the Intelligent Transport System we can, among other things, detect any mishap in real time through the more than 50 installed cameras, which include six with thermal vision, and in a matter of seconds send an alert to users by means of of the fixed and mobile panels, allowing them to take the necessary precautions to prevent a major mishap”, indicated Miguel Ángel Barranco, CAMS Project Director.

In the Concession, holiday traffic recovered after the pandemic with an increase of 41% compared to 2022.

Grab Road Tracking

As a follow-up to the “Agarra Carretera” Program, launched by the state Tourism Secretariat, in which more than half a million tourists are expected to arrive in Nuevo León, the concessionaire guarantees the operation of its three weather stations, four state-of-the-art visibilimeters and the installation of new lights in a section of 11 kilometers; both high mast luminaires and recessed luminaires in the pavement, which improve the visibility conditions of the highway, to provide users with the tools that allow them to drive safely for themselves and their families even in adverse weather conditions.

“Our priority is that tourists have access to multiple services that allow them to have the security that they can reach their destinations in the estimated time, and although the weather is one of the aspects that we cannot control, they can foresee weather conditions, and manage them in the best way to make your trip a comfortable and memorable experience.

“Given that we expect an influx of more than 55,000 daily users this Holy Week, we use the technological tools we have to guarantee their well-being, just as we do in daily periods in which we serve 46,000 daily users,” Barranco highlighted.

Along the road, users will also be able to find five emergency ramps, in case they run out of brakes, as well as road support.