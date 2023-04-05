Latvia reintroduces military service over war in Ukraine

The Latvian parliament voted on Wednesday to reintroduce conscription for young men from next year. “The State Defense Service is our answer to the new geopolitical threat,” said Latvian Defense Minister Inara Murniece ahead of the vote, referring to neighboring Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

“Since Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, we can only ensure the protection of Latvia through complex defense solutions that involve not only weapon systems, but also a large segment of society ready for military action,” Murniece added. Latvia abolished conscription a few years after the Baltic state joined NATO. Since 2007, the military of the EU member has consisted of professional soldiers and volunteers.

Conscription would apply to men between the ages of 18 and 27. Anyone who refuses to carry out armed service for religious or other reasons can do non-combat civilian service. In order for conscription to come into force, the Latvian President still has to give the go-ahead.