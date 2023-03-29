“The Movie Critic”: Quentin Tarantino wants to shoot his 10th and last film “in the fall”

The American director announced on Wednesday that he had finished the script for his latest feature film, adding that all the rumors that have swirled around it were just speculation.

Cult American director Quentin Tarantino announced on Wednesday that he intended to shoot his tenth film “in the fall”, scheduled to be the ultimate of his career.

“I have finished the script for what will be my last film,” said the director of “Pulp Fiction”, “Kill Bill” or “Inglourious Basterds”, interviewed in Paris on the occasion of the release of his new essay. “Cinéma Speculations” (Flammarion) by the General Delegate of the Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Frémaux.

“I imagine I’ll probably shoot it in the fall,” he added, adding that any rumors that may have swirled about this movie were just speculation.

A story set in the 70s

Entitled The movie critic, the film will take place in 1977, he simply specified. It “is not devoted to a film critic journalist” and “is not a biopic of Pauline Kael”, a critical figure in the New Yorker died in 2001, as some media recently mentioned.

Director of films full of cinephile references, Tarantino, 60, already paid homage to the American cinema of the end of the 1960s and the beginning of the 1970s that he loved in his ninth and last film to date, “Once upon a time in …Hollywood” (2019).

He has repeatedly said he wants to end his career once he has made ten films (counting the two volumes of “Kill Bill” as one), further fueling his fans’ expectations of this upcoming opus.