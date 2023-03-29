How much does the luxurious mansion that appears in the first episode of the 4th season of ‘Succession’ cost?

One of the most acclaimed series in recent years has returned to bring us its latest season. And yes, also to impress us with the wealth of his production… That being said, Did you notice the luxurious mansion that appeared in the first chapter of season 4 of Succession?

Surely many did notice it, because like other locations that we have seen throughout the show, this huge house looks dazzling enough to Put ourselves in the context of the wealth that the powerful leading family has. The curious? This mansion belongs in real life to a young tech tycoon.

Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin in season 4 of ‘Succession.’ Photo: HBO

The mansion that appears at the beginning of season 4 of ‘Succession’

The first episode of the last batch of episodes of this series, left us with some striking panoramas of an ostentatious house on the mountains. The Roy brothers –in this case Shiv, Kendall and Roman– they gather in there ready to plan their next move in the family drama that encompasses their father Logan’s company Waystar Royco.

Don’t worry, we won’t give you spoilers. What we can tell you about is that impressive mansion that we see in chapter 1 of season 4 of Succession. The property is located in Pacific Palisades, a residential neighborhood surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, Malibu and the Santa Monica Mountains, which makes it a one of the most coveted –and expensive– areas of Los Angeles.

Glimpse of the mansion that appears in season 4 of ‘Succession’. Photo: HBO.

The mansion we see in season 4 of Successionwas built by the well-known architect Ardie Tavangarian in 2020. Broadly speaking, according to what you mention Architectural Digestthe property of 20 thousand square meters consists of six bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, a master suite and five guest suites, among other wonders.

It is said that the location was kept for rent for a while, reaching the price of 350 thousand dollars per month (pure luxury for the so-called ‘super rich’). However, in 2021 it was sold to a mysterious buyer whom some media first identified as a bitcoin tycoon, but the true identity of that rich man would soon be discovered.

Austin Russell, the young buyer of the mansion from season 4 of ‘Succession’

This is when the twenty-somethings are going to get out of the loop, hehe… Well, not so much like that, but it will be one of those things that will leave more than one speechless. Well, it turns out that the mansion from season 4 of Succession it was bought by Austin Russell at a price of 83 million dollars in July 2021.

And they will wonder who this boy is… Austin is the founder of the company Luminar Technologies., dedicated to developing lidar technology for autonomous cars. That is, sensor technologies –among other things– based on lasers and light for the detection of surfaces in this type of car.

The history of the company is curious, because it was founded in 2012 when Russell was only 17 years old, and spent a lot of time operating in ‘stealth mode’ (hidden then). Then Luminar came out in 2017 and landed big contracts, which eventually led to Austin winning the title of the “the world’s youngest self-made billionaire” by Forbes in 2020.

Austin Russell, founder of Luminar. Photo: Getty.

What else is in the ‘Succession’ mansion?

With a net worth of 1.6 billion dollars, Austin Russell is clear that he does not have the slightest anger in giving himself a luxury. And well, that little luxury is nothing more and nothing less than the mansion from season 4 of Succession.

Can you imagine living in a residence with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson as neighbors? What a thing… But hey, here we leave you a more complete gallery of the mansion. And now, let’s wait and see what more ostentatious and impressive locations presents us Succession in this fourth and final season.

Illustrative image. Photo: Simon Berlyn/Williams & Williams/Hilton & Hyland

Illustrative image. Photo: Simon Berlyn/Williams & Williams/Hilton & Hyland

Illustrative image. Photo: Simon Berlyn/Williams & Williams/Hilton & Hyland

Illustrative image. Photo: Simon Berlyn/Williams & Williams/Hilton & Hyland

Imagen ilustrativa. Foto: Simon Berlyn/Williams and Williams/Hilton and Hyland

Imagen ilustrativa. Foto: Simon Berlyn/Williams and Williams/Hilton and Hyland

Imagen ilustrativa. Foto: Simon Berlyn/Williams and Williams/Hilton and Hyland

Imagen ilustrativa. Foto: Simon Berlyn/Williams and Williams/Hilton and Hyland

Imagen ilustrativa. Foto: Simon Berlyn/Williams and Williams/Hilton and Hyland

