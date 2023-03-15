The new Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra are yours with these new offers

With its new family of premium smartphones, Samsung is hitting hard. Unveiled just a few weeks ago, the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra have many arguments for aficionados. More beautiful and more powerful than ever, Samsung necessarily has the model that will make you melt. Especially since right now, you can lower the final cost of your new companion thanks to several new offers to seize urgently.

If you dream of offering yourself le Samsung Galaxy S23 or its big brothers, it’s now or never. Samsung’s offers are ephemeral and end on March 31. Enjoy!

Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra: Samsung’s winning trio

With a greener than ever design, a flatter screen and the integration of the camera directly into the chassis, the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra benefit from a new identity. For unparalleled power, the three models are equipped with the best chip of the moment: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Whatever you use, the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra hold up. Resource-intensive applications or multitasking do not scare them. It is a daily happiness.

To watch your series in the best conditions, the three smartphones feature a splendid Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a brightness of 1750 nits. It’s a real pleasure for your eyes that benefit from rich colors and deep contrasts.

For everyone to find their account, the three smartphones do not have the same screen size. The standard Galaxy S23 benefits from a diagonal of 6.1 inches, the intermediate Galaxy S23+ opts for 6.6 inches while the gigantic Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a diagonal of 6.8 inches as well as an S Pen and Quad HD+ definition. The best.

If you like to freeze in time the precious moments you spend with your loved ones, you will love the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra. The most premium model in the range benefits from five sensors, including a 200-megapixel main one. The Galaxy S23 and S23+, meanwhile, are offered a triple camera, including a 50-megapixel main sensor. In any case, the South Korean manufacturer has reviewed its copy and has greatly improved in the management of low light. Efficient digital processing and large photosites allow you to take exceptional quality shots, day or night.

New offers for the release of the Galaxy S23, S23 + and S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23, S23 + and S23 Ultra are respectively displayed at 959 euros, 1219 euros and 1419 euros. If you’re looking to save money on one of these great new models, we have good news.

Until March 31, 2023, Samsung lets you enjoy a trade-in bonus of 100 euros on your old smartphone to bring down the final cost of your Galaxy S23, S23+ or S23 Ultra. Even better ? You can enjoy a 100 euro refund offer for for the purchase of the Galaxy Buds2 or the Galaxy Watch5 at the same time as your Samsung Galaxy S23 ou S23+. If you fall for the Galaxy S23 Ultrathe refund offer is 150 euros.

To top it off, you are even entitled to a 5% immediate discount for any purchase before April 30, 2023. To benefit from it, simply make your first purchase on the Samsung site by creating an account, or by logging into yours.

