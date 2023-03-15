How to use standard ABNT formatting automatically?

The formatting standard ABNT (Brazilian Association of Technical Standards) is one of the main references for the preparation of academic papers in Brazil. It defines norms and rules for the presentation of scientific works, such as dissertations, theses, monographs, articles and others, aiming at the uniformity and standardization of the presentation of academic contents.

The use of ABNT standard formatting is important, as it ensures the organization, clarity and quality of academic papers, in addition to providing ease of understanding for readers and credibility for authors. Thus, the correct use of the ABNT standard formatting is essential for the success of any academic work.

With that in mind, we’ll show you below how you can use standard ABNT formatting automatically.

What are the ABNT standards?

ABNT (Brazilian Association of Technical Standards) standards are a set of rules, guidelines and technical procedures that establish quality, safety and reliability standards for products and services in various sectors. These standards are prepared by ABNT technical commissions, made up of specialists, representatives of companies, universities and governments, and are periodically revised to keep them up to date.

In the academic context, ABNT norms are especially important in the preparation of scientific works, such as monographs, dissertations and theses. They establish criteria for formatting, citation, bibliographic reference, structuring and presentation of academic works, to standardize these elements and guarantee the quality and reliability of the information presented.

The use of ABNT standards is recommended throughout Brazil, mainly in teaching and research institutions, to ensure the uniformity of academic works and facilitate their understanding and evaluation by readers.

What are the main ABNT rules?



The main ABNT rules that must be followed in academic papers include:

Margins : the margins must be 3 cm at the top and left, and 2 cm at the bottom and right;

: the margins must be 3 cm at the top and left, and 2 cm at the bottom and right; Font and size: the recommended font is Times New Roman or Arial, size 12;

the recommended font is Times New Roman or Arial, size 12; Spacing: the text must be typed with 1.5 line spacing, except for bibliographic references, which must be single-spaced;

the text must be typed with 1.5 line spacing, except for bibliographic references, which must be single-spaced; quotes : must be made according to the type of citation (direct, indirect or citation of citation) and must follow the rules established by ABNT;

: must be made according to the type of citation (direct, indirect or citation of citation) and must follow the rules established by ABNT; References bibliography : must be submitted in accordance with ABNT standards for each type of document, such as books, journal articles, theses, among others;

: must be submitted in accordance with ABNT standards for each type of document, such as books, journal articles, theses, among others; Page numbering: pages must be numbered starting from the introduction, in Arabic numerals, in the upper right corner of the page;

pages must be numbered starting from the introduction, in Arabic numerals, in the upper right corner of the page; Titles and subtitles: they must follow the hierarchical order and be separated by different levels of headings and subheadings, in accordance with ABNT rules.

These are just some of the main ABNT rules. It is essential that the student or researcher consults the complete and updated ABNT standards to ensure that the work is correct and within the required standards.

How to use standard ABNT formatting automatically?

There are several tools that can help in the automatic formatting of academic papers according to ABNT (Brazilian Association of Technical Standards) standards. Some of them are:

Microsoft Word: Microsoft Word has features that allow automatic formatting of academic papers in accordance with ABNT standards. To access them, just go to “References” in the menu bar and select the desired citation style.

Microsoft Word has features that allow automatic formatting of academic papers in accordance with ABNT standards. To access them, just go to “References” in the menu bar and select the desired citation style. Google Docs: Google Docs also offers resources for formatting academic papers in accordance with ABNT standards. To access them, just go to “Tools” in the menu bar and select “Templates” and then choose the desired template.

Google Docs also offers resources for formatting academic papers in accordance with ABNT standards. To access them, just go to “Tools” in the menu bar and select “Templates” and then choose the desired template. specialized software: There are several software programs specialized in formatting academic papers according to ABNT standards, such as Mendeley, EndNote and FastFormat. These programs allow the organization and management of bibliographic references and the automatic generation of citations and references in the appropriate format. FastFormat: online platform that automatically formats academic works (TCC, monographs, articles, etc.) according to ABNT standards. Mettzer: online platform that offers several tools to assist in the production of academic papers, including automatic formatting according to ABNT standards.

There are several software programs specialized in formatting academic papers according to ABNT standards, such as Mendeley, EndNote and FastFormat. These programs allow the organization and management of bibliographic references and the automatic generation of citations and references in the appropriate format.

It is important to remember that, although automatic formatting is a useful tool, it is necessary to check the final document to ensure that all standards have been met correctly.