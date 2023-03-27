The numbers that gave fortune to the new winners of La Tinka

The Tinka jackpot is called Pozo Millionario (Infobae/Jovani Pérez)

Like every Sunday it was donethe tinkaon this occasion the winners of the draw number 0971 of this March 26.

La Tinka holds two raffles a week, the Sundays and Wednesdays, after 8:30 p.m.in which you can win several million soles.

These are the number of days stipulated to claim La Tinka prizes:

30 days if the prize is greater than 5,000 soles and less than one million soles.

90 days if the prize is greater than a million soles.

180 days if the prize is less than 5,000 soles.

It is important to point out that the days are natural and are counted from the day after the winning draw is made.

Results of La Tinka

Draw number: 0971

Date: March 26

Winning result: 31 32 14 3 46 35 and 16.

La Tinka held its last draw and here are the winning numbers (File)

To play Tinka you have to enter this website, where you can choose the bet with a minimum cost of five soles.

The next step in the game is choose six numbers from a list that goes from 1 to 45which will make up the play.

You can choose any number without repeating, if you don’t know what to choose, there is the “Random” option and the system will choose them randomly.

If there is an error when choosing the combination, you can select the clear button and choose the numbers again.

When the combination numbers have been chosen, you have to click on the button with the legend “Finish your purchase” to confirm it and that’s it.

To win La Tinka’s biggest prize, the Millionaire Jackpot, the bet has to match the six numbers of the draw. However, there are rewards for those who only match two or more drawing numbers.

For those who got three to five hits, you can win from five to 50,000 soles; if it’s just two, you get a free play or a two-for-one play.

The results of the draws and the videos are published on the main page of the game.

How to win La Tinka? (Infobae)

La Tinka is a Peruvian lottery and sports betting company that manages lotteries Tinka, Gana Diario, Kábala, Raspaditas, Kinelo, fast casino games, Raspa Ya!, virtual sports and sports betting I Bet and Ganagol.

Part of La Tinka’s profits are donated to charitable societies in Huancayo, Jaén, Lima and Arequipa under the supervision of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations. It also contributes to the municipalities where these charities operate.

La Tinka’s contributions are allocated to permanent social protection services aimed at girls, boys, adolescents, women, people with disabilities and older adults who are in a situation of risk or vulnerability. Through these programs thousands of people have benefited every year since 1994.

The largest well in the history of Tinka has been 20 million soles, obtained by an Arequipeño in 2019 and the 9 million soles whose lucky man was from Cuzco, in October 2020.