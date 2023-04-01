The original sports top that Barby Silenzi uses for her demanding training routine

In the world of entertainment, there are many celebrities who dazzle their fans on social networks with their different looks and one of them is Barby Silenzi. A fan of fashion and immersed in the latest trends, the brunette is shown training in the gym with modern sports outfits, which will surely shock her fans.

Through her Instagram account, the protagonist of the show “Sex Recargado”, in which Andrea Ghidone, Gabo Usandivaras, Rodrigo Jara and more cast work, directed by José María Muscari and choreographed by Matías Napp; She shares different moments of her work and personal life with El Polaco, her partner, and her common daughter, Abril. Elena also joins, the result of the relationship between Barby Silenzi and Francisco Delgado.

A part that is very important in the life of Barby Silenzi it’s your training. With a very healthy and fit lifestyle, the brunette The 39-year-old is more than happy with the results she is obtaining and is one of the celebrities most admired by her followers.

Barby Silenzi.

From sets of tops and short or biker leggings, to long leggings with an exclusive design, they are the ones chosen by the brunette to do her gym routine. Through their stories or Instagram posts, Barbie He shares part of the routines he does to train in a Buenos Aires box. As seen in her account, the famous wears the clothing of the Biznet Sport brand, one of the most requested by celebrities, such as Laurita Fernández.

The brunette shines in her networks with the different looks.

The singer’s girlfriend managed to position herself in the world of show business and entertainment. In addition to being the face of various brands, she became one of the stars of José María Muscari’s production, “Sex”, which thousands of people have already enjoyed at the Gorriti Art Center.

Barby Silenzi and El Polaco, reconciled

A few days ago, the famous brunette received a visit from her boyfriend to the play in which she stars with a great cast. Through a story that the singer published, he made it clear that the relationship between them would already be very good. “The most beautiful”, wrote El Polaco, while he showed Barby Silenzi wedding dress on stage.

The couple was very close after the crisis rumors.

The origin of the alleged fight a month ago began when the artist would have lied to the model about a trip he had to take. After sharing this photo in the “Sex” post, the rumors of a crisis were left out.