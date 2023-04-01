Three vehicles involved: seven dead after a serious traffic accident in northern Thuringia

According to the police, seven people died in a serious traffic accident in Thuringia late on Saturday afternoon. Two others, including the suspected cause of the accident, were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, a spokesman for the state operations center said on Saturday evening.

According to the information, a vehicle was on the B247 near Bad Langensalza when it got into oncoming traffic for an initially unknown reason. The driver then collided with two oncoming vehicles. According to initial police findings, two of the vehicles caught fire and burned out completely.

According to the police, several people died in a serious traffic accident in northern Thuringia late on Saturday afternoon © dpa/Silvio Dietzel

As several media reported in the evening, the rescue control center had meanwhile issued danger information in the evening, according to which a cloud of toxic smoke had developed after the accident. Residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed and to turn off ventilation and air conditioning. At around 6:30 p.m., the control center gave the all-clear.

The B247 was completely blocked in both directions. Further details, such as those involved in the accident and the exact course of the accident, were not initially known. (dpa)

