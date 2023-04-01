Netflix’s Outstanding French Family Crime Movie You Should See At Least Once In Your Life

Currently ranked as the fifth most watched movie on Netflix and seen in more than 30 countries, the king of shadows (Le Roi des Ombres / In His Shadow) is a French drama and intrigue feature film that is capturing the attention of a large part of the streaming giant’s subscribers. It is a raw production created and directed by Marc Fouchard, starring a rising star, Alassane Diong, in the skin of Adama, together with the renowned rapper Kaaris in the role of Ibrahim.

The plot is based on the story conceived by Kaaris himself, who in turn was inspired by a legend from Mali, a country that borders his native Ivory Coast. “After the death of his father, two half-brothers end up on opposite sides of a conflict that does not stop growing and that can end with tragic consequences,” the platform reads.

Alassane Diong and the rapper Kaaris are the protagonists of “The King of Shadows”. (Netflix)

More of the story

Adama is 25 years old and lost his vision as a child. With the sudden death of his parent, old family conflicts are revealed with his half-brother, the neighborhood leader. Adama’s stability is soon threatened when Ibrahim becomes a violent man inundated with chaos. what are the consequences? Save his mother and his best friend. Therefore, the young man will have to face his half brother and see what fate has in store for him.

“Take advantage of your weakness and turn it into your strength” is the phrase that echoes repeatedly in the official trailer for The king of shadows. Words that after hearing them when he was young, the protagonist will always have in mind to face whatever.

“The King of Shadows” arrived on Netflix on February 17.” (Netflix)

What The King of Shadows Critics Are Saying

From now on, at FilmAffinity, the king the shadows It is rated as one of the best films so far in 2023 and some renowned international media have already given their opinion on it. “While it has its moments, they are not enough by themselves to emerge from the long shadow cast by its adherence to formula,” said Decider’s Marshall Shaffer. For her part, Amanda Guarragi of Ready Steady Cut, said: “An empty and generic sisterly story about two sons dealing with the loss of their father.”

Based on the existing reactions, the French feature film does not seem to be well received by connoisseurs, however, the general public seems to be enjoying it and giving it a prominent place in the world of streaming.

“The King of Shadows” is one of the most watched movies on Netflix, in the non-English speaking category.” (Netflix) (Gaël Turpo/)

What began as a confrontation between brothers over a personal matter ended with a wave of very crude violence. the king of shadows It is available on Netflix from March 17.

Keep reading:

“berlin”: the spin-off with Pedro Alonso adds more stars from “The Money Heist”

Netflix premieres in April: “sweet tooth”, “The love after Love”, “power Rangers” and much more

The official trailer for “Power Rangers: Yesterday, Today and Forever”