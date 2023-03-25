“The people disappeared”: The terrible images of the tornado in Mississippi and its victims

Various Hollywood movies have shown us how devastating tornadoes can be. But although it sounds cliché, nothing more true than that reality is stranger than fiction. The tornado in Mississippi, The United States is a perfect example of the above.

That’s how it is, A powerful tornado in Mississippi tore through homes, buildings, trees, utility poles and much more on Friday night, March 24. There are many victims, among dead and woundedand the images after the devastating natural phenomenon they are really terrible.

The ravages of the terrible tornado in Mississippi / Photo: Reuters

Some hard data to gauge the devastation caused by the tornado in Mississippi

Heavy rain, hail reported to be the size of golf balls and the “disappearance” of an entire townes what the tornado left behind in Mississippi. Worst of all: at least 24 people died after the passage of the whirlwind.

According to information from the BBCalthough there is only one tornado in Mississippi, experts are debating whether it was just one or several. There are two options: multiple tornadoes hit the area or was it a “jumping tornado”a phenomenon where a tornado touches down, moves away from the surface, but touches down again in several different places.

The ravages of the terrible tornado in Mississippi / Photo: Reuters

The most affected town was Rolling Forkin the west of Mississippi. Residents of that place gave their testimony about how their windows were torn from the houses and more serious damage.

“I’ve never seen anything like it… This used to be a great little town and now it’s gone“, declared Brandy Showah to the CNN behind the passage of the tornado in Mississippi.

The ravages of the terrible tornado in Mississippi / Photo: Reuters

The terrible images after the tragedy

In addition to the 24 people confirmed dead, is calculated dozens injured and many victims still trapped in the rubble. Emergency services also report that more storms, rains and possibly other tornadoes are expected in that state and in Alabama.

We leave you some below photos and videos of the terrible tornado in Mississippiso that you can see with your own eyes what we said at the beginning about reality and fiction.

Drone footage shows the destruction in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after a deadly and powerful storm system hit late Friday. At least 23 people were killed in Mississippi, and one was killed in Alabama. Emergency officials said dozens more were injured. pic.twitter.com/zjLBMR1olE — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 25, 2023

The ravages of the terrible tornado in Mississippi / Photo: Reuters

The ravages of the terrible tornado in Mississippi / Photo: Reuters

As creepy as it is impressive.

It may interest you